“I’ll kiss you on camera”: Samantha Busch ‘embarrasses’ son Brexton in a video shared by Kyle Busch’s son

Kyle Busch's son Brexton celebrated this year's Valentine's Day with an adorable post dedicated to his mother Samantha, expressing his love for her.

The young prodigy who is making waves in the junior categories of sprint racing, recently shared a video of his mother being affectionate while he felt embarrassed to reciprocate the sentiment in front of the camera.

Samantha Busch, who is Brexton's avid trackside supporter, shared some banter with her eight-year-old son and tried to express her love by kissing him on camera, while he ran away embarrassed.

"I'll kiss on camera, I'll kiss you, I'll kiss you...!" she said.

In the next clip, Samantha Busch suggested taping the words "I Love My Mom" on Brexton's winged micro but the 8-year-old adamantly refused her idea.

Brexton Busch, although too shy to express his feelings on camera, dedicated a heartfelt post to his mother on Valentine's Day, expressing his deep love and appreciation for her.

The caption on his post read:

"No matter how many times I run away from kisses, I do love ya mom 😘 Mayybeee I’ll let you tape “I love my mom” on the car one of these days.😉 Happy Valentines Day!!"

The adorable interaction between Samantha Busch and her son won the hearts of many on the internet.

Kyle Busch celebrates Valentine's Day with his 'smoke show' wife Samantha Busch

Ahead of the 2024 Daytona 500, Kyle Busch expressed his love for his wife in a heartwarming post on Instagram. He stated that he wouldn't want to navigate life's challenges with anyone else but her.

The caption on his post read:

"Happy Valentines Day to this smoke show!😍 Wouldn’t want to tackle this crazy life with anyone else! Love u @samanthabusch!🫶🏻"

Samantha Busch reciprocated her love for her husband with a humorous post, sharing a glimpse of 'groovy' Kyle Busch, who was showing off his moves. She penned her caption that she was lucky to have him as her Valentine.

"I’m a lucky girl to have this one as my Valentine ❤️."

The couple first crossed paths 16 years ago at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. At that time, Samantha was a student at Purdue University and Kyle Busch was a Hendrick Motorsports driver.

Busch had already fallen for his lady during their first interaction but she failed to recognize the NASCAR driver. It wasn't until later that she learned of his status in the motorsports world. Kyle obtained her number through the PR agent and they texted each other for four months before making their relationship public.