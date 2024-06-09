“I’ll let them figure it out“ - Austin Hill refuses to give his opinion on last restart move by Shane van Gisbergen 

Austin Hill led 21 laps and finished in the top 5 at Saturday's Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway. However, he did not seem happy about the way Shane Van Gisbergen raced him following a late-race restart. Nevertheless, the Richard Childress Racing driver did not give a definite opinion on the incident.

The mayhem started in stage 2 when 13 cars got caught up in a mess that ousted Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs from contention. This was followed by a caution from Jesse Love with 15 laps to go.

A few laps after the restart, Shane Van Gisbergen veered to the inside of Hill, who was rapidly charging for the start-finish line. This put Hill in an unfavorable position in turn 2, which relegated him to several spots behind the lead.

Trending

Hill didn't blame anyone and is letting 'everybody else' decide what happened.

"I watched the replay briefly but I'll let everybody else figure out what happened. It seems like any comment... or opinion that I have is always wrong. So, I'll let them figure it out."

The last time the duo clashed was back at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) earlier this year when they went door-to-door on a late-race overtime restart. However, none of them could bag the win as NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson soared to victory.

"All in all, solid effort for everybody at RCR. We'll keep working. Had a good points day, finished 5, can't ask for much more than that," Hill added.

Expand Tweet

In his last six starts, Austin Hill has recorded the 11th, 25th, 2nd, 15th and 14th positions. Currently, the 30-year-old speedster sits second on the leaderboard with 457 points. He has two wins this year, at Daytona and at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates back-to-back Xfinity wins

Shane Van Gisbergen started from the pole and won Saturday's race on the 1.99-mile road course in California. It is Gisbergen's second consecutive Xfinity win. Last week, the Kiwi star won the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway.

Gisbergen is, however, still in hopes of getting his first win on an oval (via AP News):

"What we did to make the car better between races, it was awesome racing. It’s certainly special to win two road course races in a row and one day I dream about winning on a(n) oval."

According to the two-time Supercar champion, his encounter with Hill was nothing but hard racing between two racers, and both wanted to win.

"Just gave it all I had and two guys going for the same piece of real estate came together."

Shane Van Gisbergen led 33 of the race's 79 laps. He and Austin Hill will next race each other at the HyVee Perks 250 at IOWA Speedway on June 15. The 250-lap event will air live on USA Network with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback