“I’ll be there one way or another”: Greg Biffle vows Daytona 500 presence amidst “transpiring” plans

Greg Biffle has confirmed that he'd be in attendance at the 2025 Daytona 500, be it as a racer or a spectator. The former NASCAR driver, who garnered immense respect and praise for his heroic efforts during Hurricane Helene, discussed a potential crown jewel entry with EPARTRADE.

The season-opener Daytona 500 will be different this time around. Unlike previous seasons, NASCAR's introduced Open Exemption Provisional policy will allow world-class drivers from other motorsports to attempt a Cup Series race beginning in 2025. The sole benefactor of the rule, as of now, is Helio Castroneves who will debut at the 2.5-mile oval for Trackhouse Racing.

Nevertheless, EPARTRADE's Jeff Hammond asked Greg Biffle about a potential Daytona 500 entry. It's worth mentioning that the 19-time Cup Series race winner conveyed in November 2024 his desire to pilot a NextGen car in the 500-miler. In response to Hammond's query, Biffle said (2:13):

"I'm talking to some different guys about it, and we'll see if something transpires. Who doesn't want to run the Great American Race. It's the greatest thing ever, and I'd love to do it one more time, a few more times maybe.

"I'll be there one way or another, whether as a spectator or holding on the wheel. So I'll be down there I love that time of the year in Daytona," he added (3:35).

Although Biffle wants to tame a high-octane ride on Daytona International Speedway's oval, NASCAR may not approve him, courtesy of the sanctioning body's latest ruling.

How Greg Biffle's Daytona 500 dream is in jeopardy

Greg Biffle had a glorious NASCAR career. Not only did he exercise his dominance in the Cup Series, but he also upset the top brass of the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series. From his 46 NASCAR wins, 19 have come from the Cup Series, 20 from NXS and 17 in the Truck Series.

However, because he last fielded a NASCAR entry in the 2022 GEICO 500 hosted by the Talladega Superspeedway, the sanctioning body might deny his Daytona 500 bid. That comes after Elton Sawyer, the VP of competition in NASCAR, informed Mike Wallace, who was set to enter the Daytona 500, about his ineligibility for the event.

Wallace is well-versed in the sport, but because he last ran the Daytona 500 in 2015 and was most recently seen in the Xfinity Series, fielding three entries for JD Motorsports in 2020, he was deemed unfit to participate in the crown jewel race.

Similarly, despite Greg Biffle having a comparatively short break and being the 2004 Daytona 500 polesitter, NASCAR might use Mike Wallace's ruling as a precedent to bar for Biffle's Daytona entry.

