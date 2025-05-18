“I’ll send him the bill”: Tyler Rypkema blasts Stephen Kopcik after turn 1 incident 

Tyler Rypkema, the NASCAR driver, went in on Stephen Kopcik for being responsible for wrecking his car during the NASCAR Modified Tour race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18. He said that Kopcik was one of the cars that “didn’t fit in” and that he would send him the bill for the repairs of the damage.

With 45 laps to go in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18, Rypkema and Kopcik were involved in a nasty incident entering Turn 1. Rypkema, who was running ahead of Kopcik, threw a defensive block as they approached the corner. Kopcik, carried by the momentum behind him, made contact with Rypkema hard into the outside wall, causing significant damage to his car and effectively ending his contention.

Rypkema, in an interview with Peter Stratta, blasted Kopcik’s driving during the pivotal race at North Wilkesboro. Rypkema said that Kopcik was being an “idiot” and that he would send him the bill of 50 grand for the car that he wrecked on Turn 1. He said:

"Alright, just stupidity all around. I mean, I don't know what the hell he's thinking. 50 to go or whatever. He was going to be backing up anyway. He was one of the cars that didn't fit with us. And we were just going to the front. He sailed it in under me in a one. And I just kind of repaid the favor a little bit down in a three. And then he just decided to just clean us out down in a one and junk our entire car. So, and you know, he's just an idiot. So nothing you can say much about that. I'll send him the bill for the 50 grand and sh*t that we wrecked."

Rypkema’s attempt to protect his position was met with Kopcik’s inability to lift, resulting in the crash. Neither driver was penalized in the immediate aftermath, and the race continued under caution while Rypkema’s car was attended to.

Tyler Rypkema weighs in on the nature of NASCAR Modified Tour race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Tyler Rypkema is a rising talent in the world of NASCAR Modified racing. He is known for his tenacity and steady progression through the highly competitive ranks of the Whelen Modified Tour. Hailing from Oswego, New York, Rypkema began his racing career in local short-track divisions before moving up to the Modifieds, where he quickly established himself as a driver to watch.

Rypkema weighed in on the kind of racing that he saw on the track after he was wrecked on Turn one with 45 laps to go:

"Um, I don't know what the deal was today, but a lot of wrecked stuff. I mean, two more cars on track right now, wrecked, like started out with 30 some cars, but uh, I don't know what the deal was, but a lot of tore up cars left here today. And I can tell you from my experience, mine was from stupidity."

Known for his aggressive yet calculated driving style, Rypkema has become a respected figure among his peers and a fan favorite for his accessibility and sportsmanship. As of 2025, he continues to compete full-time on the Modified Tour, aiming for more victories and a potential championship run.

