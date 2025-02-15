"I’ll be upset if he doesn’t": Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s driver invites the NASCAR legend for more radio involvement in Daytona 500

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently revealed what would be the extent of his involvement with Justin Allgaier for the Daytona 500. Junior, the co-owner of JR Motorsports, addressed the media after Allgaier ensured his team's entry into the Great American Race, which would be its first ever Cup start.

During a post-Duel media session, a reporter mentioned his radio messages to Earnhardt Jr. He was subsequently asked if he intends to chime in on his driver's radio on Sunday as well or whether he'd keep to himself.

"Oddly, man, I feel totally uncomfortable doing that on the Xfinity radios because I’m around that group so closely. I don’t like to get in their way, the crew chiefs and so forth. They have a plan. They talk. They spend the whole year, like, planning and game-planning. Who is this guy talking? We got a plan, okay? I kind of don’t want to. This has been ours. We’ve done this. This thing felt like I could just jump right in there," Dale Earnhardt Jr. described. [21:30]

Adding to this, Justin Allgaier claimed having Dale Jr. talk to him on the radio was 'awesome' and 'pretty special.' Earnhardt said he wanted his driver to know what he was thinking and have 'more confidence in his thoughts' considering they're both racecar drivers and they see the same things.

The former Hendrick driver claimed that on Sunday, he'll talk 'a lot,' to which Allgaier replied:

"I’ll be upset if he doesn’t. How about that?"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals JRM sponsor Chris Stapleton's behaviour during the Duel race at Daytona

In his post-Duel media address, Dale Earnhardt Jr. also revealed that he was receiving constant texts from Chris Stapleton during the race. Stapleton, a multiple Grammy winner is the sponsor for JRM's Daytona 500 entry #40 car with Traveller Whiskey.

Earnhardt Jr. revealed that Stapleton was 'super engaged' throughout the race while also being particular about the design of the racecar. He described:

"It was funny because I am too. We were butting heads over emails about things that we wanted the car to have. I love that. I was glad that it was important to him. Then we got to go to the photo shoot and do these interviews, and I got to interview him for the download. He was so gracious with all that time and so excited and looking forward to the whole project." [18:15]

Dale Earnhardt Jr. emphasized that Stapleton had been trying to 'plug in' leading upto the Daytona weekend. He revealed that his business partner wants to be at the Daytona International Speedway for Sunday, as he hoped that Stapleton gets that opportunity.

