“I have a lot of experience and success in my career” - Danica Patrick talks about being part of Sky Sports’ F1 broadcasting team

Danica Patrick, a trailblazer in motorsports, has seamlessly transitioned from the racetrack to the broadcast booth, bringing her wealth of experience to Sky Sports’ F1 coverage. One of the few women to have made a mark in the racing world, Patrick now finds herself as an announcer for one of the leading sports networks.

In an exclusive interview with Awful Announcing, Patrick emphasized the significance of having an American voice in the Sky Sports team, particularly for races on American soil.

"With the more American races, it makes sense to have an American to connect with the fans," she stated. "And to bring more American fans of course, and to try and grow the American fan base."

Beyond just nationality, Patrick highlighted the importance of credibility and relatability in her role. Having raced in a multitude of series such as NASCAR and IndyCar, Patrick's extensive experience, while not in F1, lends her a unique perspective that resonates with fans.

"I raced in everything but F1, but I have a lot of experience and success in my career," she added. "It always helps to have someone in the broadcast crew that has a reputation that the fans trust, and that they feel like they can learn from."

As Danica Patrick continues to lend her voice to the Sky Sports F1 team, fans would hope that her presence will be a driving force in bridging the gap between the American audience and F1.

Danica Patrick answers when can fans expect to see a female driver in F1

Addressing the topic of diversity and inclusion in F1, Danica Patrick shared her insights on the F1 Academy, an initiative aimed at nurturing female drivers.

When asked about the likelihood of seeing a female driver in F1 in the near future, she offered an optimistic outlook.

"In the near future, probably not. But I’m sure eventually there will be," Patrick commented.

Danica Patrick's measured optimism reflects the ongoing efforts within the F1 community to provide opportunities and support for aspiring female racers. When pressed for a timeline, she offered a vague response, stating:

"The next two years, maybe three to five years. I’m not sure. But maybe sometime after that. Maybe in 20 years."

Although she has been under scrutiny by fans for some of her questionable remarks, fans would hope that an influential voice such as Danica Patrick leads the cause for a better future for women in motorsports.