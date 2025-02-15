"I love beating him": Christopher Bell gives clear verdict on Kyle Larson by calling him the "best race car driver of probably all time"

Christopher Bell shared his thoughts on his rivalry with Kyle Larson. Although Bell doesn't see his rival as an enemy, the No. 20 driver looks forward to beating him anytime they step on a racetrack.

Ad

Bell and Larson have been competing for NASCAR race wins since the start of the decade. The two began driving for big teams (Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports) in 2021, with Larson starting on a good note by winning the championship.

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X, Bell said that while he loves beating Larson, whom he considered the "best race car driver of probably all time", they have always respected each other.

Ad

Trending

"It is a rivalry," Bell shared. "I try to ignore that word but we respect each other. We're not enemies like we're not going to sit here and go throw fists but we respect each other... we're rivals. We've competed against each other for a long long time and many years to come."

The No. 20 JGR driver added:

Ad

"He [Kyle Larson] loves beating me and I love beating him."

Bell concluded Larson just might be the best race car driver of all time, thus beating him on the track is a "big deal", saying:

"He's the best race car driver of probably all time, and anytime you get to beat him is a big deal."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson notably competed against each other for the championship in the 2023 season. They were two of the four championship contenders, but Bell exited the race on lap 108 due to mechanical failure, with Blaney taking the title.

Last year, Bell and Larson were the two drivers with the most laps led. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led 1,145 laps, while the Hendrick Motorsports driver recorded a season-high of 1,700 laps led. Moreover, his rival outscored him in race wins six to three.

Ad

Outside NASCAR, the two drivers compete in racing series such as the Chili Bowl Nationals. During the 2024 edition, Larson tied Bell with three Golden Driller trophies after winning the A-main championship race at SageNet Center in Oklahoma.

Kyle Larson (5) and Christopher Bell (20) behind Tyler Reddick (45) - Source: Imagn

This year, the rivalry continues as they are set to officially open the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Ad

Christopher Bell discussed the change in approach for Daytona 500

During the 2025 Daytona 500 press conference, Christopher Bell was asked about his thoughts on entering the "Great American Race" compared to his first start in 2020. The Oklahoma native said racing at Daytona is now more about winning than just starting the season strong.

Bell said (via Claire B Lang on X):

"Yeah, I mean, certainly from my first one back in 2020, you know, I remember it was just all about, you know, getting a good finish and starting the season off strong.

Ad

The 30-year-old driver added:

"And now that I'm a little bit more established in my role, like it's your understanding, or I don't want to say understanding because you understood back then, but it's more so about winning the Daytona 500 now."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Christopher Bell has yet to bag his maiden Daytona 500 victory. His best finish was a back-to-back P3 in the last two seasons.

For the 2025 edition, the JGR driver will start 20th ahead of Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson, respectively. Meanwhile, his new teammate, Chase Briscoe, secured the pole position for Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"