“I love chicken wings”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals his favorite dish on the menu

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared his love for chicken wings in an ad campaign for Hard Rock Cafe. He described his perfect meal in the video released on Instagram by Dale Jr. and Hard Rock Cafe.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., the former NASCAR driver, team owner, and broadcaster, was born in Kannapolis, North Carolina, to Dale Earnhardt Sr.. Junior started gaining prominence when he won back-to-back Xfinity Series in 1998 and 1999. During his racing career, he secured 26 Cup victories, including two wins at the Daytona 500 (2004 and 2014). His charismatic personality helped him transition to a successful broadcasting career as an analyst for NBC, and he also holds a podcast with his wife, Amy Earnhardt called 'Dale Jr. Download'. The North Carolina native is also the co-owner of the Junior Motorsports team.

Dale Earnhardt, due to his infectious personality, has been the subject of many ambassadorial roles for brands. One such role is with Hard Rock Cafe, where he was discussing his love for chicken wings and buffalo sauce.

"I love chicken wings, so I'm going to eat chicken wings anytime they're on the menu, especially buffalo sauce. I love having a side of the sauce to dip. I mean, I want all the buffalo I can get. Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on a salad is probably the perfect meal for me. My mouth's watering thinking about that. Visit us at Hard Rock Cafe to check out my new limited-time-only menu and retail items," Dale Jr. said in a video uploaded on Instagram by Hard Rock Cafe

Earnhardt Jr. is a fan favourite who has won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver award a record 15 times from 2003 to 2017. After his retirement, because of concussion-related health issues, Earnhardt JR. has remained in NASCAR as a major contributor of mass opinions through his Dale Download Jr. podcast. He actively shares his insight into races, drivers and major moments from that week’s races. Launched in 2013 under Dirty Mo Media, the podcast has grown into one of the most prominent motorsports shows. Since 2023, Mike Davis has co-hosted the podcast.

NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes major Late Model paint scheme reveal

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced a new partnership between JR Motorsports and Sun Drop, a $30.5 billion brand, for the upcoming Late Model race in October 2025. He revealed the paint scheme for the #8 Chevrolet, which will feature Sun Drop's iconic green, yellow, and red colors. The car will showcase the Sun Drop logo on the hood, sides, and rear.

"New look for the No. 8 @SunDrop Chevy. See ya at Tri-County in October.":

Dale Jr. is slated to drive the #8 Chevrolet in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour for his team at Tri-County in October 2025. He remains active in racing through the Xfinity Series and the Late Model Stock Tour series after his full-time retirement from the Cup Series.

