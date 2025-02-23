“I love coming here”: Chase Elliott makes his feelings known ahead of upcoming home race in Atlanta

Chase Elliott talked about returning to his home track, the Atlanta Speedway. In a press release, he also spoke about the improvements the track had made since 2022.

Chase Elliott began racing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2016 and quickly made his presence known with his consistent finishes and road course victories for the Hendrick Motorsports team. The 29-year-old bagged his first win at the iconic Atlanta Motor Speedway in July 2022. This victory was a significant milestone as it marked the second time a driver from Georgia won a Cup Series race at this track, the first being his father, Bill Elliott.

The Dawsonville Native expressed in a press release that he never gets tired of returning to Atlanta Motor Speedway. Elliott praised the significant investments made to enhance the racing experience at Atlanta.

“I love coming here. I’ve said it a lot, but I’m glad we have two dates here at this track. There was a large investment made to try and make the track better -- make it more exciting and I think they achieved all of those things, honestly. Yeah, I’m glad we still have the opportunity to come down here and get to do it twice a year, I think, is good. You know, it seems like the fan engagement and excitement has been elevated since the track reconfiguration and hopefully that continues to get better as time goes.”

Hendrick Motorsports also holds an impressive record at Atlanta with 14 wins across all series. For the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Ryan Blaney secured the pole position with Austin Cindric at 2nd. Chase Elliott qualified around mid-pack but did not advance to the final round of qualifying.

Chase Elliott admits his current driving style is not his “favorite"

The Georgia native admitted that while he doesn't particularly enjoy racing on drafting-style tracks like Daytona, Talladega, and Atlanta, he recognizes the importance of improving his performance in those races. In an interview with AMS, he said:

"Yeah, I don’t necessarily know that it’s my favorite style of racing to participate in, but it is definitely a style of racing that you really have to learn to at least accept and try and learn how to get better," Chase Elliott said.

"So I think that, historically, you could kind of get away with not worrying about the speedway races with where they fell on the calendar and the fact there wasn’t as many of them. But I don’t really think that’s the case anymore," he stated.

"Honestly, I wouldn’t do anything different than we did last weekend. Was I disappointed in the result? Absolutely [...] But when I just look at the week of work that we put in and the preparation that went in... we had probably our best car in the Next Gen era down there for a Daytona 500, so I thought that was great."

Elliott expressed his enthusiasm for the track and the improvements made in 2022 to create a more exciting racing environment.

