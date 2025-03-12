"I do love to connect with Mom": Dale Jr. opens up on how Fleetwood Mac helps him relive memories with his mother

Dale Jr. has revealed how listening to musicians from the 1970s and 80s helps him feel closer to his late mother. British band Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks are the two prominent choices he discussed that make him feel regrounded.

Brenda Jackson, the mother of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, was a prominent figure at JR Motorsports. Known for her sense of humor, she was loved by fans and people on the team. She died in 2019 after battling cancer for a long time.

Recently talking about his taste in music, Dale Jr. mentioned that he listens to Fleetwood Mac a lot.

"I've been listening to Fleetwood Mac a lot for the like past three days... I feel like I'm going through a cleanse," he said (via Dirty Mo Media's X handle).

He said his mother Brenda Jackson listened to that band a lot.

"My mom loved Fleetwood Mac, right? And so anytime I need to like get back to ground zero [...] Bring me back to neutral. You kind of forget how good late 70s, early 80s styles like Fleetwood Mac, similar music like that. You forget how good that stuff was," he added.

Dale Jr. then revealed how listening to Stevie Nicks helps him connect with his mom as well.

"I do love to connect mom and Stevie Nicks. And there's something about her voice and her whole demeanor and sound that puts me in the backseat of my mom's car," he concluded.

"I’m a very, very lucky woman": What Brenda Jackson once said about having Dale Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt as children

Both Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller have accomplished remarkable achievements in their personal and professional lives. Apart from being one of the most popular drivers in the sport, Dale Jr. is also the co-owner of JR Motorsports alongside his sister Kelley, Rick Hendrick, and LW Miller.

In 2018, Brenda Jackson said she was lucky and proud of her children for all they had accomplished in their lives.

"I’m a very, very lucky woman, as I get to interact with my kids almost every day,” Jackson said (via NASCAR). "I’ve got two bright, beautiful kids that I am very proud of. Kelley’s standards are very high. She conducts herself that way and she expects that of everyone else. Dale Jr. just gets bigger and bigger. I am very proud of his accomplishments, but as a mother I am proudest of the way he handles himself with honesty and the way he cares about his family and his friends."

JR Motorsports is one of the more competitive teams on the Xfinity Series field right now with four championship wins. The team currently charters four full-time cars in the series and also recently debuted in the Cup Series with Justin Allgaier.

