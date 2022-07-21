"I would love to go back to the Ganassi days" - Why does Kyle Larson want to time travel to the beginning of his career?

The driver of the #5 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series, Kyle Larson is a name that has become a household staple within the sport over the last couple of years. The Elk Grove, California native, shot to fame with his win in last year's Cup Series championship in dominant fashion. The 29-year-old managed to win 10 races and the championship title in a single year, a feat last achieved by Jimmie Johnson in 2007.

Larson started his stock car racing career after graduating from dirt-track racing in the K&N Pro East Series before climbing the ranks through the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series with various teams. The now 29-year-old father-of-two made his Cup Series (referred to as the Sprint Cup Series back then) debut with Chip Ganassi Racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2013.

Kyle Larson @KyleLarsonRacin



Many



Below is a link to vote.

es.pn/3Pa5Nju Honored to be nominated for the “Best Driver” ESPN ESPY. All the nominees are well deserving.Many @NASCAR drivers before me have won this prestigious award and would be pretty cool to join them.Below is a link to vote. Honored to be nominated for the “Best Driver” ESPN ESPY. All the nominees are well deserving.Many @NASCAR drivers before me have won this prestigious award and would be pretty cool to join them.Below is a link to vote.es.pn/3Pa5Nju https://t.co/YHh2ZbPcel

Fast forward to 2020 and his suspension from Chip Ganassi Racing due to a racial slur on Larson's part, he ended up at Hendrick Motorsports, where he won the title in his first year on the team. When Jeff Gluck from The Athletic asked Larson if he would choose to return to the stage of his career with all the experience he has now, he said:

“Selfishly, yeah I would go back and do it just because I feel like I would have won a lot more races in all this stuff I’ve run, but especially in Cup. There were so many races at Ganassi that I lost because of inexperience. So I would love to go back to the Ganassi days of when I would lose out on those late-race restarts and stuff like that.”

Kyle Larson also touched on how satisfied he is with where his career is now and said:

“But I’m obviously super satisfied with where I’m at right now. And you never know: One little thing different in your past could change the course of your life and career going forward. So who knows? If I would have won four or five more races at Ganassi, I may not be here at Hendrick with a Cup Series championship.”

Kyle Larson to start his own Sprint Car Series with Brad Sweet

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and three-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet are starting a new Sprint Car racing series to uplift the series as a whole.

The series will have higher-limit purses per race and will sport a 12-race schedule in the middle of the week. Larson elaborated on his project to The Athletic and said:

“I believe we’ll be able to get all the best drivers in the country at a lot of the races, so I think that’s what’s going to be unique about our series. You can watch the best sprint car drivers in the world race hard for 12 nights of the year in the middle of the week.”

Watch Kyle Larson participate in the NASCAR Cup Series race this Sunday at Pocono Raceway for the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far