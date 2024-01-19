“I love it”: Kyle Busch's thoughts on how NASCAR fans perceive him after his switch to RCR

Kyle Busch has spoken about the change in fan response after switching from long-time Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

In a recent interview, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion expressed his views on the positive reaction from fans and acknowledged the significance of the move in the eyes of both casual and avid fans.

Busch has enjoyed a successful 15-year tenure at JGR that included two Cup championships. Despite that, fans still love him and are excited for him to be a part of the legacy of Richard Childress Racing (RCR).

Sharing his thoughts on how NASCAR fans look at his switch from JGR to RCR, Busch said:

“I have noticed that, and I love it. I think it’s cool. I think it’s great. I’ve seen it happen with a lot of other big-name drivers over the course of their career as well, too.”

Mentioning the positive sentiment towards RCR's legacy, Busch added:

“I feel as though the move from JGR Toyota to RCR Chevrolet was a big deal in the fan base and the eyes of casual and avid fans, if you will. Just kind of like, ‘OK, well, we love this. This is a great mix.’ … People are just excited for me to be a part of the legacy of RCR. And they love the legacy of RCR and Richard and everything that they’re about, so they’ve given me my fair shot, and I think it’s going well.”

NASCAR fans are supportive of the change and enthusiastic about Kyle Busch's association with RCR and the team's history.

Kyle Busch lands new sponsor going into 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

Richard Childress Racing has recently announced that they have found a new sponsor for Kyle Busch and the #8 Chevrolet team in the form of zone Premium Nicotine Pouches.

The company joined hands with Kyle Busch for multiple races in 2024, starting with the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

On signing a new sponsor, Torrey Galida, the president of RCR said:

“We are proud to forge a partnership in another new product category for NASCAR and are looking forward to helping zone build brand awareness and introduce adult nicotine consumers to their premium nicotine pouches,”

Catch the NASCAR veteran in his second year at RCR when the 2024 season begins next month at Daytona.