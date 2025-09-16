“I love it”: Ryan Blaney comments on Roger Penske-owned racing league clashing with NASCAR

Ryan Blaney has never been shy about showing respect for other forms of motorsport, and when asked about Roger Penske-owned IndyCar’s 2026 return to Phoenix Raceway and the unique crossover opportunities it creates with NASCAR, the Team Penske driver’s face lit up.Sharing a building with Team Penske’s IndyCar squad has created a sense of camaraderie between the people from both sports. Blaney expects the event to be a major hit with fans. He’s especially eager to see the difference in speed, noting that IndyCars will be several seconds quicker per lap than the stock cars.Ryan Blaney shared his thoughts on the NASCAR-IndyCar crossover and the bond that he shares with the IndyCar guys.&quot;Yeah, I love it. I was really excited that they announced that. I have a super close relationship with the IndyCar guys. We're all under the same building, and we all root each other on. Scott McLaughlin was out in Phoenix when I won my championship. He just came out and wanted to support, and it was a lot of fun.&quot;&quot;I loved when we had the double header with them at Indy. Just kind of being right there, and going over and hanging out, and watching practice in their box and stuff like that was cool. I think it's going to be fantastic,&quot; Ryan Blaney said via Bob Pockrass.In the end, Blaney sees it as a win for everyone involved. NASCAR and IndyCar may compete in different disciplines, but bringing them closer together only strengthens the motorsports fraternity as a whole. To him, the mutual support between the two sides shows why these kinds of crossovers are worth celebrating.&quot;It'll put on a really good show&quot; Ryan Blaney speaks on IndyCar's comeback to PhoenixRyan Blaney is excited about more than just his own NASCAR season; he’s also looking forward to the return of IndyCar to the Phoenix Raceway. For the Team Penske driver, the announcement feels like a win for both series and a unique opportunity for fans to see two worlds of racing collide.Blaney pointed out that it has been quite some time since IndyCar last raced at Phoenix, a track that demands precision and rewards bravery. He believes the open-wheel cars will put on a thrilling display when they return in the spring.&quot;I like that IndyCar is going back to Phoenix. It's been a while since they've run at Phoenix, and I think they'll put on a really good show. So I'm looking forward to that in the spring. It'll be fun to watch those guys run about six seconds, at least faster than us around that plate. And I'm looking forward to going and standing like in one and two. I think it's great for both series, IndyCar and NASCAR.&quot; Ryan Blaney said via Bob Pockrass.Ryan Blaney currently finds himself ranked fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings, scoring 3027 points so far. He finished fourth during the last Cup playoff race at Bristol.