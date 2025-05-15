“I love how Julia say things the way they are”: Daniel Suarez breaks silence on wife’s sharp criticism about Trackhouse in NASCAR: Full Speed 

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez’s wife, Julia Piquet, criticized Trackhouse Racing for not getting their drivers to work together during the 2024 playoffs. Her comments, which journalist Kyle Dalton of Athlon Sports called “blistering,” were featured on Season 2 of NASCAR: Full Speed.

Ad

In episode two, Piquet pointed out how the No. 1 (driven by Ross Chastain) and the No. 99 (driven by Daniel Suarez) teams weren’t helping each other during the playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Here is what she said:

"Is it just me or is it completely unacceptable that our teammate runs 10th and is not even in the playoffs? Like why the (expletive) aren't the two teams helping each other?"

Ad

Trending

Suarez reflected on his wife’s comments recently during a virtual interview with Dalton. He said

“I have a little bit more of a filter in some situations than Julia. But at the same time, she's not wrong. Everything that she say, she's right. And nothing can say anything about it.“

Piquet is no stranger to high speeds and cutthroat competition. She is the daughter of three-time Formula 1 World Champion Nelson Piquet. Her sister Kelly happens to be the girlfriend of Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen.

Ad

“I love how Julia say things the way they are. Her dad is the same way. So, I think that shows who she is as a person. We're just talking about it, who shows their personalities. And that's Julia and I respect her for that,” Suarez added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daniel Suarez is currently 12 races into the season, sitting 27th in the driver standings with a top-five, three top-10s, and 209 points to his name.

Daniel Suarez reflects on his future at Trackhouse Racing

Daniel Suarez is currently in his ninth season in the Cup Series and his fifth competing under the banner of Trackhouse Racing. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, this three-car team was previously co-owned by global music star Pitbull.

Ad

During his tenure at Trackhouse, Suarez visited the victory lane just twice, his most recent win coming at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2024. He is still vying for his first win of 2025, which will automatically propel him into the playoffs.

However, with young talents like Connor Zilisch joining the team’s roster, some might say that Daniel Suarez is on a hot seat. When asked more about the pressure, the driver said (via Athlon Sports),

Ad

“We're behind right now and the hot seat and all those things, all that stuff for me is just noise. Like it just happens. But at the end of the day, we have to get better as a team because if we don't get better, guess what? Trackhouse won't want to have me back and I won't be happy staying anyway.”

That being said, next up for the Chevy star is the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Scheduled for this coming Sunday, May 18, the 250-lap event will stream on Fox Sports 1, 8 pm ET onwards. Fans can also listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.