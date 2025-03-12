“I love you so much”: Gianna Tulio professes her love for sister-in-law on her birthday

Gianna Tulio, Ryan Blaney’s spouse, wished her sister-in-law Erin Blaney on her birthday. She penned a heartfelt note on the post on Instagram.

Tulio, the wife of NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney, is a 25-year-old model and social media influencer who gained fame after being crowned Miss Hooters in 2021 and winning the “Most Photogenic” award during the Orlando-based pageant. Tulio and Blaney started seeing each other in 2020 and married in December 2024.

The 25-year-old posted an Instagram story to wish her sister-in-law Erin. She first posted a picture of her wishing her on her special day and then added another story where she posted a collage of her pictures with the younger Blaney.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul. @erinblaney", she captioned

Screenshot via Instagram - @giannatulio

"I love you so much. Thank you for being such a light in my life."

Screenshot via Instagram - @giannatulio

Meanwhile, Ryan drives the #12 for Team Penske. He is a third-generation stock car racer with his grandfather Lou Blaney and father Dave Blaney being pillars of the racing community. Ryan is most famous for winning the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. During the season, he broke his 59-race winless streak with a victory in the Coca-Cola 600. During the playoff, a dominant win at Martinsville Speedway secured his spot in the Championship 4. In the finale at Phoenix Raceway, Blaney outperformed Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, and William Byron to clinch the title for the dominant Team Penske.

Gianna Tulio mentioned the one thing she has learned in her month-long marriage with Ryan Blaney

Tulio shared insights into their first month of marriage in an interview with Justin Schuoler. The couple, who met in 2018 and started dating in December 2020, tied the knot in a private wedding in Aspen, Colorado, in December 2024, a year after getting engaged.

When asked about what she'd learned during the first month of marriage, Tulio expressed that it was less about learning new things and more about a heightened sense of security. She clarified that she always felt secure in their relationship but now appreciates the added assurance of having a husband.

"I don't think I've learned anything in the first month. Not that I haven't learned anything; I just feel like everything feels the same, you know, like it's just security. I guess I feel more secure I have a husband. I've learned that, but I always felt secure."

Blaney's current season statistics show four top-10 finishes out of six races. Blaney's 2025 season has seen mixed results so far. He started strong with a second-place finish at the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, behind Chase Elliott. At the Daytona 500, Blaney rebounded from an early wreck to finish seventh. He secured his 11th career pole position at the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta and finished fourth.

