"I love that race track" - Kyle Larson delivers his verdict ahead of the final home race in Fontana

Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports, who won the Fontana race last year, has mixed views about the potential shift to a short track on the Fontana property. Though he enjoys racing on the two-mile track, he recognizes the benefit of a shorter track from the standpoint of a fan.

Kyle Busch, who currently drives for Richard Childress Racing, is in the same boat. Busch has won three of the past nine Fontana races, the most recent in 2019.

Ford drivers, on the other hand, must go to work. In the previous 14 races at Auto Club, just one Ford driver, Brad Keselowski, has won. Kyle Larson, who has won two of the past five races at the large track, has to be considered a favorite on Sunday.

“I love that race track as is,” Larson said.

He then continued:

“I feel like it produces amazing racing, but at the same time, I think we need more short tracks. I feel like, sitting in the stands, it’s hard to view a two-mile track or even mile-and-a-half. They’re so big. I think short tracks produce exciting racing, exciting finishes, tempers, stuff like that. I’m a proponent of making it a short track, and I think we need more of them.”

A win on Sunday would almost certainly punch Larson's Playoff ticket, but this team is all about the larger picture. More important to them than another title is the momentum they have and the tone they establish for the remainder of the season. The ultimate prize is a much larger trophy, which they desire.

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports are looking to create history at Auto Club Speedway

Kyle Larson, the defending and two-time Fontana winner, is seeking another victory in his home state to kick start his bid for another title. Last season was focused on position.

The new NextGen cars created parity across the garage area, putting smaller teams on an equal playing field with the sport's titans. Larson, who dominated the 2021 season with 10 victories and a Cup title, was one of the most prominent examples of this.

Last year, Kyle Larson didn't technically fall over a cliff, but it definitely seemed like it. The driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet earned 20 top-five finishes and 2,581 laps led during his championship season after achieving 20 top-five finishes in 2021. Last year, he had 13 top-five finishes and 635 laps led, but his average finishing position (14.1) lost five positions.

That was still a decent season, but after winning in Fontana in the second race last year, Larson didn't win again until Watkins Glen, just before the playoffs began.

This increases the pressure on drivers to win the last race at this track, and some have done far better than others. This race is about more than simply having the horsepower, negotiating the bumps, and managing the draught.

The wide-paved track allows for lots of manoeuvring, and picking the perfect course may make all the difference.

Kyle Larson qualified on the first row for the second year in a row at Daytona, after starting on pole for the Great American Race last year. Larson started on the top row for the fourth time in a row at Daytona. All four ended in the same way: a DNF. Here is where he has a habit of turning things around.

Poll : 0 votes