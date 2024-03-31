"I love Richmond; no difference" - Chandler Smith speaks up after winning twice at the Raceway in two different cars

Joe Gibbs Racing youngster Chandler Smith opened up on his back-to-back success at Richmond Raceway after winning the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity race at the circuit.

Smith secured the second victory of his season after winning the ToyotaCare 250 race at the Richmond Raceway. The driver fended off competition from his teammates Aric Almirola and Tanner Gray to secure an overall third Xfinity Series win in his second season.

Smith, who made the move to Joe Gibbs Racing at the start of the campaign, made his Xfinity debut with Kaulig Racing. Piloting the No. 16 Chevrolet, the 21-year-old driver clinched a famous win at Richmond almost a year ago.

With two wins in two Xfinity races at the venue, the Kyle Busch Motorsports alum was asked about his affinity to the 0.625-mile surface. Speaking in the post-race press conference, Chandler Smith stated:

"I mean I don't see it as anything different. I love Richmond, I've always loved Richmond. Even as a kid playing on NASCAR games and stuff, I've loved racing on Richmond, even on the games for some reason."

Highlighting the track's characteristics and its resemblance to grassroots short tracks across America, Smith attributed his success to the familiarity and connection he feels with the venue. He added:

"I love and enjoy Richmond and I think it is why the successes came for myself at Richmond."

Chandler Smith admits having a poor car in Richmond

Chandler Smith, who led the final 60 laps in the No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) Toyota and a total of 76 laps on the day, admitted to struggling with his car's performance throughout the afternoon.

He told Fox Sports after the win:

“Never give up, never give up. This car was not good. Stage 1 wasn’t good, but we were able to do some strategy there with this No. 81 Supra in Stage 2.

"Back here winning races on a consistent basis and took over the points lead too, I’m just blessed."

It was Smith's teammate Aric Almirola who led the most number of laps (95) in the race. The veteran driver also won both Stages piloting his No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Nonetheless, it was his young teammate who secured the lead at the crucial juncture, and races away to a memorable victory.

With his impressive performance in Richmond, Smith now has six top-10 finishes in as many races. With 265 points, he leads the Xfinity Series standings by 10 points over the second-placed Austin Hill.