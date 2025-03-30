“I love short track racing but hate the culture”: Jesse Love Jr. speaks out on Martinsville racing 

Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love Jr. delivered a take on short track racing, following a choatic Martinsville race that saw ten caution flags in the last 100 laps. Lining up fourth on the grid for Saturday's Xfinity race, Jesse Love lost ground in the first stage, falling back to 23rd. He managed to make up places in stage 2 to finish at 19th.

However, stage 3 proved to be disastrous bout for the No.2 driver. On lap 216, RCR team mate Austin Hill, shoved Christian Eckes, causing a chain reaction affecting Jesse Love and Carson Kvapil up ahead. The incident dropped the 20 year old down the order, leaving him to finish at 37th.

Reflecting on aggressive racing typical of short tracks like Martinsville, Love said,

"I love short track racing...it's fun to short track race, it's just not fun, kind of the culture right now." (0:26 onwards)

He further added his intention to drive clean at the track.

"I tried to be a pioneer tonight a little bit and not get into people and be so aggressive and piss everybody off. I was actually really proud of myself for not starting any drama, and you know picking and choosing when I was in a give or take and I thought I gave a lot when I didn't want to tonight so that kept us in the hunt until the end," he said. (0:36 onwards)

Jesse Love left the race with a single point to his name, bringing his total to 219. This setback drops him two places in the standings to fifth, despite two top-five finishes, including a win at Daytona.

"Something I’ve worked towards my whole life": Jesse Love shares emotional message following news of NASCAR Cup debut

Jesse Love shared a passionate message on the announcement of his Cup Series debut, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity. On Friday, March 28, Richard Childress Racing confirmed Jesse Love as their driver of the No.33 Chevrolet for his first Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In his second full-time season in the Xfinity Series, the California native started off strong with a win at the Daytona International Speedway. After multiple top-ten finishes, he regained his spot on the podium with a third-place finish in Las Vegas.

After securing fourth in Martinsville qualifying, Love addressed his Cup Series debut for RCR on X. The post read :

"Qualified p4 for today’s race @MartinsvilleSwy. Special day for me yesterday to announce my cup debut. Something I’ve worked towards my whole life. The support from my family and friends throughout my career. I’m humbled by and grateful for the opportunity. Can’t wait for today!"

Jesse Love joined the Xfinity Series grid in 2024, after three Truck Series starts in 2023 that saw him record a best finish of fourth in Phoenix Raceway. Despite being a rookie, the 20 year old found immediate success as he grabbed pole in the inaugural Daytona 500.

He finished the season eighth in the standings with multiple top ten finishes and a win at Talladega Superspeedway, securing the Rookie of The Year title.

