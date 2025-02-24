“I love our team”: Christopher Bell’s wife Morgan shares heartwarming message for JGR driver’s triumph at Atlanta 

Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell won the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Bell’s wife Morgan took to Instagram and celebrated her husband's victory as she uploaded a story and shared NASCAR’s post with a heartwarming caption congratulating JGR and the No. 20 driver.

Ad

Bell started the race around the Atlanta Motor Speedway in P32 in the No. 20 Toyota sponsored by DEWALT. Bell was nowhere near the leader pack at the end of the first two stages, but multiple crashes in the final 100 laps pushed him near the front of the grid from where he took the victory.

The 30-year-old’s wife shared NASCAR’s post, which celebrated Christopher Bell’s win on her Instagram account on February 23, 2025. The post uploaded by NASCAR included videos and photos of Bell standing atop the No. 20 Toyota and celebrating the victory. The caption of the post read:

Ad

Trending

“Led one lap. The one that matters most.”

Ad

As Morgan Bell shared the post on her story, she added a wholesome caption to it and tagged the Joe Gibbs Racing driver. The caption read:

“So freaking proud of you @cbellracing. I love you and I love our team!”

Image credits: Instagram/@mrs.morgan.bell

Austin Cindric and William Byron crashed at Atlanta with 3 laps to go. By then, Christopher Bell managed to catch up with the leaders and was running in the lead pack. At the restart following the caution, Kyle Larson led in the No. 5 followed by Bell.

Ad

The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver passed Larson on the outside going into the final racing lap. It was then that the caution was brought up on the final lap following a crash behind the leaders. As a result, whoever was leading the race when the caution flag came up was declared the winner, and it was Bell, who was half a car length ahead of Larson.

Christopher Bell ecstatic about the victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway was Christopher Bell’s maiden win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season and the 10th win of his career. The JGR driver was ecstatic to win the race despite only leading one lap, which was the final one, and the one that mattered the most. Speaking with Regan Smith after the race, Bell said:

Ad

“That right there is what you dream of. "To be able to restart in the first or second row, in the green line chequered in a Speedway, you never know how those things are going to play out. But I'll be the first to tell you, I love Superspeedways. This style of racing has always been a little bit of a struggle for me. Throughout the beginning of the day, we were stuck in the back. Adam [Stevens, crew chief] and these boys back here did an amazing job getting it to where I could just hold my foot down.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 saw 15 different drivers lead the race and 50 lead changes. The 260-lap-long race also featured 11 caution periods that spanned over 63 laps in total.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"