“I love winning the big races”: Kyle Larson pinpoints 2 NASCAR crown jewel races he'd love to tick off his checklist

As he gears up for one of the most pivotal seasons of his career, Kyle Larson has his sights set on winning the Brickyard 400 and the Daytona 500 races in 2024.

After performing well but losing out in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship to Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, Larson is set to make history in the upcoming season.

Apart from contending for the NASCAR Cup Series championship once again, the 31-year-old is also set to make his Indy 500 debut with the Arrow McLaren team. This means that the Elk Grove native would be attempting the infamous "Double", becoming the first driver since Kurt Busch in 2014 to attempt this feat.

However, Kyle Larson aspires for more. In a recent Hendrick Motorsports YouTube video, the former Cup Series champion expressed his desire to clinch a victory at two of the biggest NASCAR venues, the Brickyard 400 and the Daytona 500 races. He said:

"The Brickyard 400 and the Daytona 500 are the only crown jewels I haven’t been able to win in NASCAR. I love winning races, but I love winning the big races. I would love to check those off and add them to the resume."

Kyle Larson set to enter the 2024 Chili Bowl race

In a surprising move, Kyle Larson has announced his participation in the highly anticipated Chili Bowl race.

While initially not a part of his schedule, the 31-year-old driver confirmed his entry in the Tulsa race with the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 98K.

Larson has participated in the event fifteen times in his career, winning two straight Chili Bowl races in 2020 and 2021. He also won the NASCAR Cup Series in the latter season.

Kyle Larson last appeared in the iconic midget race in 2022, finishing sixth; he did not participate in the event in 2023. Announcing his participation in the 38th edition of Chili Bowl, Larson expressed his enthusiasm via X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Excited to get to run with @KeithKunz again. Hoping everything can go good for us on Thursday and can lock in so we’ll have a chance to get back on Saturday night after the @WildWShootout. That is my main priority this weekend folks so I will not miss any of the races with @k_rumleyat @VadoSpeedway."