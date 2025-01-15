“I love you”: Jesse Love’s girlfriend Georgia shares a heartwarming note for RCR driver’s 20th birthday

Jesse Love's girlfriend, Georgia Kryssing, recently took to her official Instagram account to wish Love a happy birthday. The latter shared a heartfelt note along with a series of pictures as Love turned 20 years old on January 14, 2025.

Kryssing posted 10 adorable pictures of her with boyfriend, Love, depicting good times. From on-track pictures at various venues to snaps of them enjoying vacation, the post had it all. With the caption of the post, Kryssing penned down a heartwarming note for the Richard Childress Racing driver.

Here's what she wrote:

"Happy birthday to my best friend, travel buddy, chef master, and cowboy. Thank you for showing me what unconditional love is. I know my sister would have loved you. You’ve shown me nothing but constant support and challenge me every day to be a better person. I love you."

Trending

Here is Georgia Kryssing's lovable social media post for her boyfriend Love:

The #2 RCR driver is currently in a relationship with Georgia Kryssing. The couple often turn out at racetracks across the country during Love's NASCAR races. Both of them are quite active on social media and share adorable pictures on Instagram.

Jesshill Michael Gregory Love Jr., popularly known as Jesse Love Jr. was born on January 14, 2005. He was born to Jesshill Love and Elizabeth Love in Menlo Park, California. Love's father, Jesshill, is a former racing driver who raced in the midget cars.

Besides this, he is also a real estate investor and lawyer. He is the CEO of real estate portfolios in California, CEO of HomeSmiles, and former president of the Silicon Valley Chapter of Entrepreneurs' Organization. Jesshill Love financially supports his own and Jesse Love's racing endeavors.

When Jesse Love wished his girlfriend, Georgia on her birthday

In November last year, Jesse Love shared a heartwarming note to wish his girlfriend, Georgia Kryssing. In the note, Love stated how Kryssing looked after him, cared for him, and made him a better person.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jesse Love (2) of Richard Childress racing during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway in Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images.

Here's what he wrote to wish his girlfriend, a happy birthday:

"You turn 25 today. You have shown me so much more to this life that I didn’t know existed. You look after me, care for me, and push me to be better. You’ve opened my eyes to Gods beautiful world. And im so grateful for you. Loving you is the best thing I get to do. I adore you, Georgia. Forever and always. I’ll adore you."

Away from personal space, Love is set to run full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing, the team he raced for 2024. He will drive the #2 Chevrolet Camaro alongside teammate, Austin Hill in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback