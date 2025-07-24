"I'm an absolute idiot": Samantha Busch shares hilarious gardening fail that left her in pain but with "fabulous" lips

Samantha Busch's latest Instagram story might take the cake for one of her most hilariously painful life lessons. In a post that had fans both laughing and wincing, she shared how an innocent gardening session turned into a fiery experience for her, all thanks to about 50 hot peppers and a newbie mistake.

Busch's story showed a photo of two seemingly harmless chili peppers — one green and one a deep red. As she soon discovered, looks could be deceiving. As a self-proclaimed “newbie gardener,” she decided to harvest her hot peppers without gloves, not realizing the intense capsaicin burn that would follow.

Samantha Busch has always been candid on her social media, leading to a natural connection with her followers. She expressed her entire 'Chilli' experience, via a paragraph:

"Well, I'm an absolute idiot. Newbie gardener here, and I cut about 50 hot peppers without gloves on. The heat started a bit, but now hours later is crazy intense. I've soaked my hands in milk, coconut oil, and rubbing alcohol, and still on fire. Then I was an even bigger idiot because I put my nighttime lip mask on with my burning hands. The only plus is that my lips look fab. Gardening harder than it looks."

Samantha Busch's Instagram Story via Instagram

Samantha Busch is married to the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch. The couple got married in 2010 and are parents to two children, one son and one daughter.

Samantha Busch opens up about her 'marital struggles' after miscarriage

Samantha Busch, who is married to the NASCAR star Kyle Busch, spoke about the issues she and her husband faced during a tough period of their life. The 39-year-old suffered from a miscarriage back in 2018.

Busch expressed her feelings about the incident in a podcast and the couple's difficulty during that time.

"We had a lot of marital struggles because we had never dealt with something so heavy, and we didn't understand how each other was grieving, and we didn't understand what the other needed at that time. So we worked on it. We worked really hard. We went to marriage counseling," Busch said via, Savannah Chrisley's podcast.

Mrs. Busch further explained how she felt guilty at the time and blamed herself for the mishap. She further talked about how she and Kyle Busch had troubles in understanding each other's perspectives and opinions, which created animosity between the two.

The couple was blessed with their second child, a baby girl, in May 2022. They named her Lennix Key Busch. The couple has always been open about talking about their struggles and experiences, helping guide others.

