“I'm not afraid to voice my opinion”: Bubba Wallace opens up on being polarizing and refusing to change for critics

Bubba Wallace has been one driver in the NASCAR world who has often received criticism and hate throughout different stages of his career. He has maintained a love-hate relationship with the fans of the sport, which has remained a topic of discussion throughout his career. The driver recently opened up about being a polarizing figure and that he doesn't care to change for the critics.

In a sport where passion and personality are often celebrated, Wallace has found it ironic that his own emotional transparency is frequently used against him. He shared how earlier this criticism used to affect him mentally, but how he manages to deal with it now, and his approach towards it.

During an interview with Bob Pockrass, Wallace shared how he has always been vocal and has expressed his feelings openly.

"I've always kind of been very vocal. I'm not afraid to voice my opinion. I'm not afraid to show when I'm mad. And for some reason, people want a ton of personality, but they don't want it from me.... And I used to really focus on why am I damned if I do that? I don't care. I'm not going to change for anybody. It’s a full-circle moment, returning to how we started this interview. This is what you get. What you see is what you get," Bubba Wallace said via Fox Sports.

This shift in outlook reflects a broader understanding of the reactions he has faced over the years. For Wallace, openly displaying frustration or disappointment has often been portrayed as problematic, even when such reactions are accepted or even celebrated when shown by others in the sport.

"Best thing that's happened to me" Bubba Wallace shares how fatherhood has changed him

Bubba Wallace and his wife, Amanda, welcomed their son, Becks Hayden Wallace, on September 29, 2024. Since that moment, his outlook on life has shifted dramatically. Wallace shared how he has stopped caring about what people think about him anymore, and all that matters to him is his son. The driver was also seen sharing a wholesome moment with his family after his victory in the Brickyard 400 race earlier this year.

Wallace was recently asked in an interview about the changes that fatherhood has brought to him and how it has helped him embrace his true self.

"To not care, honestly, not care what people say about me. I have all the time in the world now to focus on my kid, and that's all that matters. It’s the most important thing. Allowing Becks to change my perspective on life has been the best thing that's happened to me. It’s all about him," Bubba Wallace said via Fox Sports.

Before Becks, Bubba admits he spent a lot of energy worrying about what people said about his performance, about his personality, and how polarizing he might be. But now, with every feed of photos, every time Becks cries, he’s reminded of what matters.

