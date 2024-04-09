"I’m available for hire" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. offers himself to test tires for struggling Next-Gen NASCAR cars

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. has thrown his hat into the ring to help address the challenges faced by the Next Gen cars in the Cup Series by offering his services to test tires for Goodyear.

The recent NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville raised many eyebrows among fans and pundits. While, for the most part, controversy-free, the race saw William Byron secure his third win of the season in rather uneventful fashion.

Reflecting on the quality of racing, eminent journalist Jeff Gluck expressed his frustrations with the Cook Out 400 race in a hot-headed rant. Speaking on a Dirty Mo Media podcast, Gluck compared the race to the early days of short-track racing, pointing out the lack of essence in such races in respect of older races.

Although Gluck later apologised for his short temper, Earnhardt Jr. commended Gluck for his dedication to seeing NASCAR succeed, acknowledging the desire for what he believed was best for the sport. He replied on X (formerly Twitter):

"Dude. I can relate. I’m always doing this on the download and then wondering the next day how bad I’ve pissed off the people in the big building downtown. You are passionate and love the sport. I hear a guy who wants it to succeed. Can’t fault ya for wanting what you feel is best."

Responding to Dale Earnhardt Jr. was none other than NASCAR's bad boy, Denny Hamlin. The 53-time Cup Series race winner seized the opportunity to challenge Earnhardt Jr., sarcastically urging him to take action by testing tires at Richmond and Martinsville. He said:

"Thanks for your feedback. Now get your ass to Richmond and Martinsville and test some tires for us."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. simply responded to the text by stating:

"I’m available for hire"

Expand Tweet

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces partnership with Sun Drop for Late Model race

The two-time Xfinity Series champion will return to the race track on August 30 at Florence Motor Speedway in the No. 3 Sun Drop Chevrolet for the zMAX CARS Tour race. He will partner with JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith in the competition, owned by himself. Notable, Smith's No. 88 Late Model Chevy will feature a special Cherry Lemon Sun Drop-themed color scheme.

Partnering with Sun Drop, a division of Keurig Dr Pepper, Dale Earnhardt Jr. aims to reignite the excitement surrounding Late Model racing, drawing inspiration from his career. He has previously succeeded at North Wilkesboro Speedway, impressing behind the wheel of a Sun Drop-themed car in 2022 and 2023.

In an official press release, Sammy Smith expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Sun Drop. He said:

"I’m excited to get back to North Wilkesboro in the Cherry Lemon Sun Drop Chevrolet. The car looks awesome, with the Cherry Lemon Sun Drop colors on it, and hopefully it will look good and run well in May. With the race being on All-Star weekend again, hopefully we can get the Sun Drop colors in Victory Lane."