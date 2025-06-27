“I’m very blessed”: Daniel Suarez reflects on the lucky side of his NASCAR career at Trackouse amid future uncertainty

Daniel Suarez’s contract with Trackhouse Racing expires this year, leaving him as a free agent for the 2026 season. However, the Monterrey native seems to be in control.

Suarez addressed the matter recently on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour Podcast. The driver is currently in his ninth season in the NASCAR Cup Series and fifth driving for Trackhouse Racing. 17 races into the season, Suarez feels like he is the best he has ever been on and off track.

“I'm gonna be quite honest with you, I feel like as a driver I have never felt as complete as I am right now,” Daniel Suarez said. “Like, I feel that on track I feel like I'm probably as good as I've ever been. Outside the racetrack with sponsors in Mexico, things like that, marketing-wise, I feel like I'm probably twice as strong as a couple years ago.”

Earlier this month, Daniel Suarez won The Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, which marked the return of the NASCAR Xfinity Series to Mexico for the first time in 17 years. Notably, he did all of that in a backup car, that too after starting as far behind as 39th.

“And I am very lucky, you know, I'm very blessed that I'm the only one today in the entire sport that can do what I can,” he added.

While Daniel Suarez remains without a contract for the 2026 season, making the playoffs will go a long way toward deciding his fate in the series as well as with Trackhouse. But for that to happen, he needs to deliver a win and he has just nine races to do that.

Next up for Suarez is the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, now Echopark Speedway. Scheduled for this Saturday, June 27, the 260-lap race will be televised on TNT Sports, 7 pm ET onwards. Fans can watch it there or listen to its live radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“I like that attitude, man”- NASCAR Hall of Famer impressed with Daniel Suarez’s approach towards contract uncertainties

Daniel Suarez recently hopped on a virtual interview with none other than Dale Earnhardt Jr., a two-time Xfinity Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer. Dale Jr. asked Suarez when the latter thinks there might be an update on his future at Trackhouse Racing.

Suarez replied by saying that things will be clearer for him in a few months. There are a handful of things he is uncomfortable with right now, but having said that, Suarez acknowledged his love for Trackhouse Racing.

“This team, for me, has been my best home in the [NASCAR Cup Series].” said Daniel Suarez. “I want to have more success with this team, and I want to see this team successful regardless of if I’m in it or not.”

Dale Jr. was impressed. Here's what he said,

“I like that attitude man. I always try to keep that same attitude. Things will find a way to sort themselves out in a place where I’ll be happy.”

As of today, Daniel Suarez sits 27th in the championship standings with one top five, three top-10s, and 296 points to his name. He is 327 points behind Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, who happens to be the current points leader.

