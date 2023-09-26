“I’m booing myself too” - Bubba Wallace left heartbroken after missing the chance to win NASCAR playoff race at Texas

Bubba Wallace was left heartbroken after losing out on the win at the NASCAR playoff race in Texas. The driver was in the lead for most of the race but got boxed by both William Byron and Ross Chastain during the restart. In the end, Wallace ended up not only losing the lead in the race but also in the runner-up position.

The driver was heartbroken after the race and even got booed during his interview. While he was being interviewed by Kyle Dalton from Sportscasting.com, Wallace acknowledged the boos and said:

"I'm booing myself too, so we're good. Just hate it for my team, for my sponsors. They put so much effort in getting me a car that can win races and giving it up like that is heartbreaking for sure."

Going further into the race, Bubba Wallace put the entire blame on himself for making a mess of the final restart. He said:

“Third time I fooled myself starting on top. These guys gave me the right information. 14 was tight and he sent it off in there. Wasn’t going to stick, but that’s what he’s going to do.”

He added:

“We’re racing for a win. I just hate it. I should have just kept my line into 3 (turn), and forced William to get tight. But we’re so vulnerable in these cars, right? But just upset with myself. Really needed a win there, and it was a good showing. I don’t know where that puts us. I don’t really care. But I know what I did and I choked.”

"You’ve just got to process things slower" - Bubba Wallace

When questioned about how he was going to process everything that happened, Bubba Wallace was quite introspective on this front. He feels it is important to process things a bit slower and when it comes to crunch time one should not get overwhelmed. He said:

“Yeah, you’ve just got to process things slower. I feel like I’ve made a massive improvement in that, processing things a little bit better, but when it comes down to crunch time, you have to keep it all in check. The best restarter in the game gives it up on a restart. Funny how that works.”

It's not all bad for Wallace at this stage as the driver finished third in the race. He was also fortunate to escape the incident with Kyle Larson who was pushing very hard for the win earlier in the race.