“I’m not buying it”: Bubba Wallace’s spotter disputes Tyler Reddick’s revelation of running ‘bottom line’ at Bowman Gray

Freddie Kraft, spotter for two-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace, took to social media to dispute 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick's opinion that the bottom will be the preferred lane in Sunday night's Busch Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Kraft believes the driver of the #45 said that in an attempt to "fool" the other drivers and run the top lane.

Kraft's X post was in response to NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass posting a video clip of a recent interview he conducted with Reddick. Pockrass wrote:

"Tyler Reddick believes the bottom line will be the best here at Bowman Gray. What he hopes to accomplish in practice this evening (6p ET, FS1). @NASCARONFOX."

Expand Tweet

Trending

During the interview, Reddick made his feelings known that he believes the bottom lane of the 0.25-mile track will be the lane everyone will be trying to utilize throughout the race. He added:

"Bottom will be the best for sure. Just looking at the shape of the track, how the walls fit around there, I would be shocked if the bottom is not the fastest or preferred groove." (0:06 onwards)

This led to Kraft quoting the post and stating that he doesn't believe the eight-time Cup Series winner's statement, adding that he thinks it's a way to trick the other drivers into running the bottom.

"I’m not buying it. He’s just trying to trick everyone into running the bottom. Can’t fool us Tyler," Kraft wrote.

Expand Tweet

Given their relationship with 23XI Racing, Kraft's post probably wasn't meant to be taken literal and more of a humorous jab at Reddick as he's been known to enjoy running on the outside lane at many racetracks. Most notably, Reddick made his race-winning pass on Ryan Blaney on the top lane at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, a win that secured him a spot in the Championship 4 race last year.

Reddick and Kraft's driver, Wallace, are teammates at 23XI Racing. They became teammates in 2023 when Reddick moved from Richard Childress Racing to 23XI Racing. Reddick has won five races with the team and made a Championship 4 appearance last year, but finished fourth among the title contenders.

Tyler Reddick said to "bring on" 2025 while sharing new photos in social media post

Tyler Reddick is geared up to get after it in 2025 and seek another appearance in the championship race at season's end. Recently, the driver took to social media to share photos from a NASCAR Media Day photoshoot.

In his caption, Reddick made his intentions known that he's ready for the new season, writing:

"Bring on 2025! 📸"

Prior to 23XI Racing, Tyler Reddick was behind the wheel of the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet for three seasons. He won his first three career races with the team in 2022 before moving to 23XI Racing in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback