"I'm not cool with not winning": When Joey Logano admitted he's a 'bad winner' who loves to gloat

Joey Logano would be the first to tell you he doesn't like to lose. Whether it's on the racetrack or activities outside of racing, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion wants to win in everything he does.

When he does win, the driver of the #22 Team Penske Ford has no problem rubbing it in your face. The Connecticut native revealed his habits as a "bad winner" in a SB Nation interview in 2011, back when he drove the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

"I think you're just born with it. You just want to win. I'm just naturally a competitive guy. I just want to go out and win races," Joey Logano said.

Logano went on to say that whether it's behind the wheel of a racecar or if he's out playing with his friends in some competition, winning is all that matters to him. If he wins, Logano is one to trash talk and knows that the banter is coming in his direction if he doesn't win, adding:

"Even outside of racing – it doesn't matter what it is – I'm not cool with not winning. When I play with my friends, I'm actually a bad winner. Oh, I'm a terrible winner. I'll rub it in your face all day long if I beat you. I hate it, too – when I get beat, I know I'm going to get it back, and it sucks!"

It's safe to say Logano has won a lot since moving up to the Cup Series full-time in 2009. He struggled at JGR, winning only two races in four seasons and never making a playoff appearance. However, since taking over the #22 machine for Team Penske in 2013, Logano has won at least one race in every season.

Logano won Cup championships in 2018, 2022, and 2024, one of only 10 drivers to win at least three titles. He has 36 career Cup Series wins, most notably the 2015 Daytona 500.

Joey Logano felt he had the car to win Las Vegas Cup race

Joey Logano wheeled his #22 car to a 15th-place finish this past Sunday's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas. The 34-year-old fell short of winning his fifth Las Vegas Cup race after he said the "money" pit stop didn't go his way.

Logano reflected on his race in an Instagram post, writing:

"Had the car to win it, but failed to execute on the money stop. Started P2 | P7 in Stage 2 | Finished P15"

Logano is off to a slow start to the 2025 campaign as he's still searching for his first top-10 finish. The Team Penske star sits eighth in the points standings and has a best finish of 12th at Atlanta.

