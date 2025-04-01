“I’m dead! This is bada**!”: FRM’s tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Xfinity debut livery wins over NASCAR fans 

Earlier today, NASCAR team Front Row Motorsports revealed a special livery in tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.. The team showed off glimpses of the livery via a special video, which featured moments of Dale Jr.'s career that marked him as being the 'first-ever' to do something in the sport, such as being the first ever third-generation driver to become a NASCAR series champion. The paint scheme will be a tribute to Earnhardt's 'first-ever' livery, which he drove with at the 1996 Carolina Pride 250 in his debut Xfinity Series race.

The primarily black-and-red paint scheme was draped over Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s #31 car, and will now be seen on the #4 car of Noah Gragson. The team shared the announcement video to their X (formerly Twitter) account, adding a caption as a tribute to the Hall-of-Famer:

"The First Ever."

Fans expressed their excitement about the throwback livery, as well as relaying their approval of the team's choice of tribute.

"I’m dead!! This is beyond bada**!!" a fan wrote.

"Ohhh man now this is COOL!!" another added.

"Oh my god that is amazing 😭," another said.

However, some fans felt that this may be a prank being pulled by the team, given that they shared the news on April Fools Day.

"Is this real, or April fools?" a fan asked.

Nonetheless, the general mood of the comment section was joyous, with some comments underneath the post featuring GIF reactions to Earnhardt Jr. tribute livery.

FRM's tribute livery will join the likes of other team throwback liveries, such as Hendrick Motorsports' #24 car paying homage to Jeff Gordon's paint scheme from his final full-time season, at the Goodyear 400. The race will be taking place at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, April 6th at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JRM #1 car set to feature High Rock colours for Bristol race

High Rock Vodka is an alcohol that has been co-created by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, in partnership with Sugarlands Distillery. The alcohol company will act as the primary sponsor for JR Motorsports' #1 car piloted by Carson Kvapil for the race at the Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend.

The Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned Xfinity Series team shared an image of the livery that features the branding of the vodka company to their Instagram account earlier today, with the caption:

"It's High Rock Baby! Carson Kvapil will carry the High Rock Vodka colors for Bristol in April."

High Rock Vodka returns as a JRM sponsor this year. The company has sponsored one charter for the team for a single race every year for the last three seasons.

