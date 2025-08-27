"I'm down": Denny Hamlin challenged by Mamba Smith for debate following Daytona snub

Mamba Smith recently challenged Denny Hamlin to a discussion on either of their podcasts regarding the highly debated NASCAR Cup Series playoff system. Smith, who is the co-host of Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour, had expressed his views in defense of the divisive playoff system in the sport.

Ad

Hamlin had spoken against Smith's opinion on his podcast, Actions Detrimental. More recently, during the Daytona driver intros, Mamba Smith, NASCAR's Chief Hype Officer, snubbed a handshake from Denny Hamlin and later reacted to the video of the same with a smiley face emoji.

After the race, Hamlin suggested that more people disagreed with Smith's take as he reacted to the video with:

"You're so cool, bro. Don't let the ratios get to you."

Ad

Trending

While Kevin Harvick wondered if Smith and Denny Hamlin were having a feud, the show's co-host said:

"So, here's the thing. This all started because last week I said that, it was about the tweet that I said crowning the champion. It's about crowning the best team, not the best driver. Denny disagreed and then on Actions Detrimental, he brought it up and kind of drugged me a little bit. I heard you. For the older people that don't know he was kind of talking some sh*t and acting like he didn't know who I was. I heard you, bro. So, let's do this. You can come right here on Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast and we can debate or I can come to you. What do you want to do? The people I've seen some people in in Twitter. They want to see it. No, we want to see it. I'm down." [54:00]

Ad

Ad

Harvick offered that he'll loan Smith the set of Happy Hour and give him a two-chair setup. But Smith said he wanted Harvick to be there.

However, Harvick said he wants to watch. Smith further added that wherever Hamlin wants to have the discussion and talk about it, he's ready, and he won't back down. He claimed he won't apologize for being right.

Denny Hamlin claimed Mamba Smith's point holds little to no weight

On his X account, Mamba Smith had written that in NASCAR, the point isn't to crown the best driver. According to him, the point is to crown the team that had the best execution 'when the pressure was at its highest and the lights were the brightest.'

Ad

This was the statement with which Denny Hamlin completely disagreed on Actions Detrimental. He claimed there is luck involved in NASCAR more than any other sport, because of which Smith's argument holds little to no weight. The JGR veteran pointed to the ratio of comments to likes 'speaking for itself' on Smith's post as he continued:

"I've seen that this whole when the 'lights are bright, the pressure' like that seems like it's a company talking point that PR is pushing to, 'This is what we're going to say when it comes to crowning a champion'. But realistically, I think the fan base is kind of had enough of it. They understand it a little bit better."

With that said, it'll be interesting to see if Denny Hamlin and Mamba Smith get into a discussion with their opposing views on this subject.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.