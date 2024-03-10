Following his debut at the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, “Malcolm in the Middle” actor Frankie Muniz made his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start for Joey Gase Motorsports at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday.

Although Muniz did his best, there were problems concerning vibration which resulted in his withdrawal from the race. He was placed 30th out of 38 drivers. In the caution break in the race, Muniz talked about his experience with Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez on Fox Sports with a touch of humor, saying:

" I'm feeling fine, I'm drinking from a fire hose!"

Muniz stepped up to part-time Xfinity Series racing this season, after a full season in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023. The 38-year-old driver reflected on the performance of his car and how he had to adapt to such circumstances. He said:

" I felt a little tight all day, but I think it's forcing me to be a little loose. I'm very used to being loose, I don't really like it that much, I just need to get used to it, so I'm just trying to get comfortable."

Frankie Muniz underlined the need to find the right compromise between competitiveness and sportsmanship.

"Obviously when I'm getting passed by lap cars I just want to stay out of the way, and I need to learn how to (...) not give up so much time when I'm letting guys by because I lose so much," said Muniz.

He added:

"I'm trying to learn that I'm having fun, but I just don't want to ruin anyone else's race too."

Frankie Muniz shares excitement over racing in the Xfinity Series

During a live interview on Fox Sports, Frankie Muniz gave an insight into his mentality leading up to the upcoming Xfinity Series race.

Answering two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano’s question about how he felt about the race, the No. 35 driver opened up about his excitement about the journey he’d made to that point. He said:

"To be honest, I'm just kind of thinking that my life is crazy right now and I can't believe that I'm even here."

Muniz continued, emphasizing his desire for personal improvement and learning on the track, saying:

"I'm so excited, I'm here to learn. I want to run all the laps."

He added:

"I want to be the best race car driver so I'm here racing with the best race car drivers and hopefully I do okay."