“I'm extremely proud of our year”: Chris Buescher talks about Martinsville race after being knocked out of the playoffs

Chris Buescher's playoff aspirations came to an end at the Martinsville Speedway. The 31-year-old driver for RFK Racing, piloting the No. 17 Ford Mustang, had a standout year, clinching three victories in the 2023 season.

Buescher kicked off the season with a strong fourth-placed finish at the highly anticipated Daytona 500. This performance set the stage for what would be a remarkable season.

He followed it up by securing a thrilling victory at Richmond, edging out Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin. This win also secured Chris Buescher's first playoff berth since 2016.

The momentum continued as Buescher achieved impressive back-to-back victories at Michigan. He then capped off this triumphant streak with a stunning win at Daytona.

However, despite an impressive 8th-place finish at Martinsville, the dream run ultimately came to an end for Buescher. Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio following the race, Chris Buescher acknowledged the challenges faced but also expressed pride in the team's performance following a strong showing at the Martinsville Speedway.

"That was a tough day for us, and tough in a good way. We made good changes, we made good strategy calls. The crew did a great job on the pit road," Buescher reflected.

He went on to emphasize the significance of the year as a whole. Expressing pride in their achievements throughout the 2023 season, Buescher stated:

"So, fantastic job all around. It'll require a bit more obviously to win this thing and move on, and we knew that was going to be the case. But, I'm extremely proud of our year, all things considered."

Chris Buescher looks forward to next season after a strong 2023

Despite the disappointment of elimination after the Martinsville race, Buescher maintained a sense of optimism.

The 31-year-old RFK Racing driver looks ahead to the upcoming 2024 season, hoping for better things to come.

"It's a bummer we didn't get to go to the next round, but we'll take what we've done from this year. We'll stack it up and get ready to hit the ground running next season."

As the season draws to a close, Chris Buescher will take to the track once more for the NASCAR Cup Series season finale in Phoenix, hoping to conclude the year on a high note.