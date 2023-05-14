Apart from the close fight for the lead between Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson's altercation was what made the NASCAR Cup Series headlines in Kansas last weekend.

Chastain and Gragson were seen exchanging word post race last Sunday, with a disagreement on track quickly escalating into a physical tussle on pit road.

A lot has been said about the fight over the past week, which saw Chastain and Gragson try and hit each other, with only the former managing to land a proper punch. Gragson's swings were nullified when the NASCAR security team seperated the duo.

Kyle Larson had found himself in a similar situation last season with Bubba Wallace Jr. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Larson tried to walk away from a disgruntled Wallace after he pushed the #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver into the wall, reminiscent of Gragson and Chastain's exchange on track.

Coming into the throwback weekend at Darlington, the Hendrick Motorsports driver elaborated on why he doesn't see himself in an altercation. He said:

"I don't forsee myself ever being in a situation like that. I think everybody understands it's not going to be a equal fight with me so, they'll end up looking bad because I'm a little fella. I don't really know if that matters or anything but I'm not a fighter."

Kyle Larson speaks his mind on whether the Ross Chasstain-Noah Gragson fight was broken up at the right time or not

Another hot topic of debate over the last week in NASCAR circles has been the fight between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson, which needed intervention from track-side security to end.

Many fans and drivers, including former racers and analysts, were of the opinion that once a fight broke out on pit road and someone takes a swing at somebody else, everyone should be eligible for a fair return of the favor.

Kyle Larson spoke on the topic as last Sunday's fight saw Chastain connect a punch on Gragson, with the latter unable to respond in kind after security held the two drivers back. Larson spoke on whether he though that was the correct call and said:

"Obviously if somebody gets hit you want to see a fair return or attempt at a return but they're (NASCAR security officials) trying to diffuse a situation. I don't think they knew that Ross (Chastain) was going to hit him (Gragson)."

Watch Kyle Larson attempt to visit Victory Lane for the second time this weekend at Darlington Raceway during the Goodyear 400.

