“I’m a fighter” - Stewart-Haas Racing’s Ryan Preece remains committed to his goals in tough times

Ryan Preece got a second chance of sorts in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 when he was announced a full-time driver at Stewart Haas Racing. Preece, who hadn't won a Cup race in his previous 115 starts, hoped to land his first victory with SHR.

But that hasn't been the case for him in the #41 team. In fact, with SHR announcing they're closing shop at the end of 2024, Preece's goal to get a win at the Cup level has taken a big hit.

Yet, Ryan Preece is focused and determined to make the most of what he has left with SHR (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):

"You know, for me, when I came to SHR for the opportunity, that was to build something and to try and win at the Cup Series level. And there's been small moments where I feel like we had the ability to do it. So certainly I think for the next few races, my goal is unfinished.

Trending

I said that coming in to Cup Series, that I want to win races and right now it's been tough the past few weeks, but I'm a fighter and certainly looking forward to some of these races coming up next, and hopefully we can get the saddle on the horse."

Expand Tweet

Speaking about the situation of SHR drivers and employees having to find a job for next year, Preece deemed it "a challenge for everybody." Having said that, he emphasized, they all must focus on going forward in the current season.

Ryan Preece's teammate Chase Briscoe claims things are "kind of scary" at SHR currently

Ahead of qualifying for the recent Cup race at Gateway, Chase Briscoe opened up on the state of affairs at SHR after their major announcement of leaving NASCAR. Briscoe claimed getting their cars to the racetrack "might really be hard" for them.

He reasoned that if people are leaving, it's difficult to get someone to work even on a short-term basis (via Orlando Sentinel):

"Once people leave, there’s nobody coming back. We already do it on way less people than the other four-car teams, so it is kind of scary just knowing the position that we’re in right now."

At this point of the season, except for Ryan Preece, all the other SHR drivers - Chase Briscoe, Josh Berry and Noah Gragson - have scored one finish inside the top 5. But it is Gragson and Briscoe who have outperformed their teammates as they both have four finishes each inside the top 10.

In fact, Briscoe is sitting in 15th place on the standings. Berry is 20th, Gragson 23rd, and Ryan Preece is 29th.