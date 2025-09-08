“I’m fine with it”: Joey Logano not feeling the nerves despite playof bubble situation

Joey Logano is not feeling the pressure with the 2025 NASCAR playoff bubble scenario having a lot of stakes, but he confessed that anxiety is an inseparable part of his life, and he has learnt to use it. After his fifth-place finish at Gateway last week, his chances of retaining his title remain high.Talking after his top-five finish in the last Cup race, the three-time champion said pressure makes him sharper and better on the track. He claimed that this comfort is relative, however, and he also added that the playoff stretch is by no means an easy one. Logano implied that the playoffs are ten weeks of hell, citing an account by a former driver, Jimmy Johnson, that it takes a certain level of mental toughness to compete at this stage.He recognised the intensity as a unifying factor for all competitors, each fighting for his or her stress and pressure. Nonetheless, he looked at these issues with a positive side, since he thought that these high-pressure situations compel teams to improve their performance. Technically, Joey Logano also complimented Toyota on their mastery of the circuit by declaring their vehicles as ridiculously fast with a powerful grip and horsepower.Speaking to motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass, the Team Penske driver said:&quot;No, I'm an anxious person in general. I'd say I'm just always thinking about stuff. You know, I'm fine with it. I've learned to love that. I feel like it makes me better as a driver having that pressure on me. So I'm okay with that, but to say it's comfortable, that would be a lie. I don't think anyone in the playoffs would say it's comfortable. I think I remember Jimmy Johnson said it's ten weeks of hell. He's about right.&quot;Joey Logano performed well in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the Gateway. He was the fifth to finish the race, and this was critical because he entered Gateway 3 points under the playoff cutline and exited 21 points over it.This fifth-place finish was the second consecutive top-five finish of Joey Logano at Gateway, which indicates his strength at this track. The performance of Logano was significant in order to recover the 20th position at Darlington at the start of the playoffs, which will enable him to create some buffer before the next round.Joey Logano on being a negative example of the NASCAR playoff systemJoey Logano recently expressed frustration at being used as a negative example of NASCAR's playoff system, stating that it &quot;pisses him off&quot; to be criticized for winning the 2024 championship despite a lackluster regular season performance. He acknowledged that while he was 15th in the regular season with only one win, he excelled in the playoffs with three victories, including the final race. Logano’s critics argue that the playoff system rewards end-of-season wins over consistent performance throughout the year, claiming it produces &quot;undeserving&quot; champions and diminishes the value of season-long success. Reacting to it during his appearance on the Teardown podcast, he said:&quot;Yeah, it pisses me off. Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely, it ticks me off all the time, but I'm also like fine change it. We'll go win it again. Like that's got to be your attitude with it, right?&quot; Logano said while responding to the criticism.He further added:&quot;Oh, it's gonna be the best one. I'm looking forward to that one. That would be the best one. Just cuz you like, I don't know, like the they'll like get out and like 'I told you so' moments like those feel really really good. Like that's an extra motivator.&quot;Despite the criticism, Joey Logano embraces the playoff format and remains confident about competing under the current rules. He stated he is okay with potential changes to the system, but would aim to win again regardless.