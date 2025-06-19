"I’m glad I didn’t drive for Red Bull": SVG credits Justin Marks' patience amid Daniel Suarez rumors and Connor Zilisch speculation

Ahead of last week’s Cup event in Mexico City, Shane van Gisbergen, also known as SVG, credited his boss, Justin Marks, for giving him all the time he needed to get the hang of driving on NASCAR’s ovals. Given how his first few races shaped up, the series newcomer was glad he didn’t drive for Red Bull.

Ad

Well, that is a reference to New Zealand’s Liam Lawson getting replaced by Yuki Tsunoda starting from the Japanese Grand Prix. Lawson had struggled through the first two races of the season, while Tsunoda delivered strong performances for Racing Bulls, one of the two teams owned by Austrian conglomerate Red Bull GmbH, the other being Red Bull Racing.

SVG suggested that he could have been replaced as well if the same rules applied. Thanks to Justin Marks, he was able to gather the experience he needed to pull off his maiden win of 2025.

Ad

Trending

“I’m glad I didn’t drive for Red Bull F1 after how the first few rounds went,” Shane van Gisbergen said in a statement. “Justin has been amazing, supporting me and just giving me all the time I need and not putting pressure on. It’s been really cool.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, there have been rumors that SVG’s teammate Daniel Suarez is at risk of being released from Trackhouse on account of his lackluster performances. Some say that Connor Zilisch, an 18-year-old racing development driver for the Concord-based organization, is being viewed as an upcoming prospect for its Cup Series lineup.

That being said, SVG is now in the playoffs alongside his other teammate, Ross Chastain. The drivers will next meet at Pocono Raceway for The Great American Getaway 400.

Ad

Scheduled for Sunday, June 22, the 160-lap event will stream live on Prime Video (2 pm ET onwards) with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

SVG feels like he has had to start again despite prior experience on ovals

Last year, SVG joined Kaulig Racing for a full season of Xfinity Racing. He bagged his first victory with the No. 97 at Portland International Speedway, followed by two more wins at Sonoma Raceway and the Chicago Street Course, where he previously logged his maiden Cup Series triumph.

Ad

But Gisbergen thought it wasn’t enough. Despite an introductory year of racing on NASCAR’s ovals, the former Australian Supercars icon said that he had to “start again”.

“I feel like I’ve had to start again,” he said during an interview. “Like last year taught me a lot and helped me get acclimated to American racing. The cars are just like chalk and cheese different. There’s no comparison to how they drive, how they react in the air. I feel like I’m learning everything again.”

16 races into the season, Shane van Gisbergen sits 30th in the driver standings with 242 points to his name. So far, the Auckland native has amassed one top-five and a pair of top-10s with 85 laps led in total.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.