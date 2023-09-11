“I’m glad neither of us got tore up there”: Kyle Larson reflects on the Chase Elliott incident post-race in Kansas

Emotions ran high at the Kansas Speedway as Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott found themselves at odds on Sunday.

The fiery exchange came after Larson inadvertently made contact with Elliott's No. 9 Chevy Camaro, a move that sparked retaliation from Elliott later in the race.

The incident unfolded during a crucial stage of the race as Kyle Larson, piloting the No. 5 Chevy, maneuvered to avoid Brad Keselowski, who was exiting his pit. Larson's car brushed against Elliott's, setting the stage for the dramatic confrontation that followed.

Larson, displaying candor in the aftermath of the race, acknowledged Elliott's frustration. Shedding light on the tension between the two drivers, Larson stated,

"I understand why he was mad."

With limited maneuverability in the heat of the moment, Larson believed that his safest option was to nudge Elliott's car, steering clear of a potential entanglement with Brad Keselowski.

"I thought the safest bet for all of us was for me to squeeze out a little bit. I hope when he sees the replay he understands I didn’t have any space, or not much," Larson explained.

Despite the heated exchange, Kyle Larson expressed relief that both cars emerged relatively unscathed from the encounter.

"Just a bummer but I'm glad neither of us got tore up there," he remarked.

Kyle Larson leads the playoffs standings, advances to Round of 12

Larson clinched a commendable fourth-place finish at the Kansas Speedway, while Elliott secured a sixth-place position.

Kyle Larson, having already punched his ticket to the next round of the playoffs, remains a formidable contender for the championship title. His consistent performances throughout the season have positioned him as a championship favourite.

The 31-year-old won the first playoff race in Darlington, and currently remains firmly atop of the table ahead of the second-placed Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing, who won the race in Kansas.

Larson narrowly missed out on a podium finish in Kansas as Legacy Motor Club's #43, Erik Jones secured a third place finish behind Denny Hamlin. The results of the Cup Series race in Kansas now mean that Tyler Reddick has sealed a round of 12 birth.

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott, facing a challenging year marred by injury and unfortunate errors, narrowly missed the playoff cut. The 2020 Cup Series champion had an underwhelming season that saw him win a grand total of zero races.