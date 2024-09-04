"I'm going to claw someone's face off": Amy Earnhardt reveals Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s music listening habits

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt recently discussed their partner's music tastes. During the "Ask Jr." session of his podcast show, a fan asked whether the Earnhardts have the same taste in music.

Earnhardt Jr. denied any common points between him and his wife's music preferences. However, Amy corrected the NASCAR Hall of Famer and said:

"Yes and no. There are a couple of genres we both absolutely love. He's always feeding new music to the group." [at 05:55]

Amy further explained the differences between her and Earnhardt Jr.'s music listening habits.

"Here's the thing, when he's falling in love with a new song it's literally on repeat. Every time you're in the truck it's the first song that comes on, I'm like, 'Come on man. We don't have to listen to this today.' Or, here's the other thing about Dale. He'll turn on heavy rock or something like that when he first wakes up and that's for me, that'll send me into a rage and that's going to dictate how I'm going to act all day long."

"He's like, 'Yeah let's go. It's Tueday.' And I'm like, 'I'm going to claw someone's face off. Turn that s**t off! Where's the Barry Manilow? Can we start with that while we have coffee? We don't have to start off with Metallica, which I like, but not the first thing in the morning."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed his go-to genre after his wife commented on their musical preferences.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals his go-to music genre

The former Hendrick Motorsports driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed on the "Dale Junior Download" podcast that he prefers listening to pop punk, alternative '90s music, and the like. He claimed he listens to a combination of those genres for as much as 90% of the day if he can.

Earnhardt Jr. also said that despite his wife not liking his morning metal music habits, she would appreciate listening to it in person.

"If I take Amy to any concert to any of those bands, she will rock out, have the best time, love every minute of it. But if I turn it on at 4'o clock in the afternoon and there's nothing else going on, she's like, 'Can we listen to something else?'" Dale Earnhardt Jr. said [at o7:32].

Moreover, Amy revealed an interesting observation about her husband's taste in music. She said that he doesn't "read the room." He fired back saying he didn't want to read a room. Instead, he wants to change the room. However, Amy claimed that she calls his taste in music "whiny boy music."

