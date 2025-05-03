“I’m going to the front”: Frankie Muniz has a clear message for rivals ahead of Texas Xfinity race

Frankie Muniz is heading into the Texas Motor Speedway weekend with a firm message for his competitors. In a video shared on X by Texas Motor Speedway, the actor-turned-NASCAR driver revealed his excitement for the upcoming race and made it clear that he’s aiming for the front of the pack.

The official X handle of Texas Motor Speedway posted Muniz's video, and the caption read:

“No longer In The Middle, he’s going to the front. 😎 @frankiemuniz | #SpeedyCash250.”

In the video, Frankie Muniz directly addresses fans and viewers ahead of the SpeedyCash.com 250 race. Despite poor weather delaying events earlier in the day, Muniz shared that things were clearing up and the race was expected to start. He urged fans to tune in, saying:

“What is up, Texas Motor Speedway. This is Frankie Muniz here. I know, it’s been a little bit down today, a lot of rain, but I hear it’s clearing out, looks like we are going to get the race in, I’m very excited, wish we got to practice in qualifying but atleast we get to race, we get to see some racing. Be sure to tune in, tonight, 7 pm, I’m going to the front.”

Competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series full-time in 2025, Muniz is currently driving the No. 33 Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing. The SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled for Friday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET. Muniz is set to start from the seventh position in the No. 33 truck.

“Mentally/emotionally I may be at a new low”: Frankie Muniz opens up about mental health struggles

Frankie Muniz’s message comes just days after a candid social media post where he opened up about personal and professional setbacks. On April 21, Muniz wrote on X:

“If I’m being 100% honest ... Mentally/emotionally I may be at a new low.”

Muniz told ABC45 WXLV that he believed a top-15 finish was possible without the mechanical failure. He also lamented his run of bad luck, saying:

“I started the second stage with no power steering (and) ripped a hole in my hand. Probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

“My wife doesn’t believe me anymore,” he added.

Muniz seems to have a packed schedule that includes racing and filming. Muniz is in his first full-time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Reaume Brothers Racing. At the same time, he’s reprising his iconic role in the Malcolm in the Middle reboot.

Muniz started the 2025 season strong with a 10th-place finish at Daytona. However, the momentum quickly faded. Over seven races, he’s had three DNFs and repeated mechanical failures. His average finish is 24.429, and he currently ranks 24th in the drivers' standings with 88 points.

