"I'm going to make it simple for you" - Former NASCAR star Kevin Harvick discloses his calculative maneuver approach to perfect a lap at Phoenix

Phoenix International Raceway's winningest driver, Kevin Harvick, has unveiled his recipe for churning out the perfect lap at the one-mile oval.

The 2024 Shriners Children's 500 Cup Series race will be held at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 10, at 3.30 PM ET. A total of 36 drivers will battle for the top spot, but the one to look out for will be Ryan Blaney. The Team Penske driver has missed out on a win at Phoenix Raceway by a whisker during his past three appearances, finishing P2.

Phoenix Raceway is a one-mile tri-oval track located in Arizona. However, due to having a particular area on the track that's best for high-speed action, overtaking by drafting becomes a cumbersome affair, and the run is often restricted to a single-file dash.

Former NASCAR star Kevin Harvick is the most successful driver at Phoenix, amassing nine wins. Therefore, Advice from him on perfecting a lap on the track is probably the best out there.

During an excerpt of the Harvick Happy Hour Podcast on X (formerly Twitter), the former NASCAR driver gave his take on running the perfect lap at Phoenix Raceway.

“I’m going to make it simple for you. You’re going to drive to the line into one, you’re going to aim for the line on the bottom of the racetrack, you’re going to let off the break, either touch partial throttle or floor it, stay on the white line.”

Harvick added:

“When you let off at the two cones into three, you're going to aim for the wall, put the left front tire on the trough. As soon as you lift off the break, floor it. Drive to the start-finish line.”

Kevin Harvick and Bubba Wallace indulge in pre-race banter

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace finished a disappointing P35 at the Pennzoil 400 Cup Series run on Sunday, March 3. Despite clocking the top speed of 183.648 mph in Saturday's qualifying stint, a stuck lug nut in the front left tire robbed the Alabama native of a better outcome.

Before kicking off his third Cup Series run of the 2024 season, Wallace indulged in an exciting pre-race conversation with Kevin Harvick, who was on commentary for Fox Sports.

Harvick Happy Hour posted their conversation on X, where both took soft jibes at one another:

“We’re doing exactly what we wanted to do... We’ve been doing a really good job so yeah, gotta keep it up. It’s only the third race so, top fives are great but you’ve got to make them last, you’ve got to make the momentum last, that’s what we’re focused on today,” said Wallace.

Kevin Harvick replied:

“Alright, buddy. Well, that Columbia Camry looks pretty lit today, so floor that thing.”

Wallace was quick to respond to Harvick's sarcastic dig, saying:

“Haha, you’re too old to be saying it like that!”

