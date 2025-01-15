"I'm going to take her down to the casino": Millionaire Kenny Wallace details plans to treat wife Kim to a special day

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace revealed his plans for his wife, Kim Wallace's birthday in a vlog he shared earlier this week. Wallace described the agenda for Kim's night which includes a visit to the casino, while he also showed off the preparation he's done for his wife the morning of the special day.

Sharing the vlog to his YouTube Channel Kenny Wallace, the driver with a nine-million-dollar net worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) showed off a "Happy Birthday" balloon and a bouquet of flowers he got for Kim, along with a card with a message about Wallace's love for his wife. Detailing the plans for later on in the day, Kenny said [1:26 onwards]:

“She's a gambling junkie, we're going to take her down to the casino tonight. Going to have dinner and give her some money and watch her play on those slots, so that’s her dream birthday.”

Trending

Kenny and Kim Wallace have been married for forty years, after their relationship began as high school sweethearts. Kim has her own business designing wreaths. She revealed in an interview in 2021 that she had been working on the business for seven years at that point and has designed 10,000 wreaths.

Kenny Wallace has stepped away from NASCAR. His major career achievements came from the Xfinity Series, where he scored nine victories, along with 66 top 5s and 173 Top 10s.

The 61-year-old currently participates in dirt racing, driving his own team's #36 Toyota dirt car in almost 60 dirt races throughout the year. He will be back to dirt racing in 2025 as well, participating in the DIRTcar National Event at the Volusia Speedway from January 30th to February 8th.

Kenny Wallace details his pre-DIRTcar vacation plans

Kenny Wallace gets into his car, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Bishop at a dirt racing event - Source: Imagn

In the vlog that Wallace posted to wish his wife on her birthday, the #36 dirt racing driver also detailed his vacation plans to go abroad before he goes racing at the Volusia Speedway later this month.

Speaking on the vlog posted earlier this week, Wallace described his plans when he visits Italy later this week, saying [2:53]:

“We are going to do it all. You name it we're going to do it. We're going to go to the Vatican, the Sistine Chapel, Venice, you name it.”

After his trip, Kenny Wallace will go racing in the DIRTCar Nationals Event at the the end of the month, returning after his win last year in the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. During his 2024 DIRTCar racing season, he featured in 52 races, winning 8 of them. He also achieved 35 Top 5s and 47 Top 10s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback