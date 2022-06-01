"I’m going to win my last start" - Denny Hamlin hopes to go out of NASCAR on a high

Denny Hamlin won his first Coca-Cola 600 race in Charlotte last Sunday, bringing the tally to two wins in 15 races in the 2022 season. With two wins, the No. 18 driver has already booked a spot in the 2022 playoffs, where he will be hunting for his first Cup Series Championship.

Without a doubt, the 41-year-old driver has done an impressive job in the last 18 years behind the wheel, including securing 48 wins, 308 top-ten finishes, and 34 poles. Having visited the victory lane 48 times, Hamlin ranks as the third active driver with the most wins behind Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

3 Daytona 500s

3 Southern 500s

3 Daytona 500s

3 Southern 500s

1 Coca-Cola 600

Recently, Hamlin appeared on the "Dale Jr. Download," a podcast hosted by the legendary NASCAR driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The two veterans had a long chat where Hamlin spoke about the All-Star Race, in which he finished as runner-up. He also spoke about the future of his career and his retirement plans.

Speaking of his retirement plans, his answer somehow surprised his fans and the host after he cited that this might be his last season to race. In his statement, Hamlin said:

“I talked with my crew chief yesterday about this and I said I’m going to win my last start, hopefully, it’s a meaningful start.”

According to Denny Hamlin, analysis shows that 39-40 is the perfect age to hang up the helmet and monitor a race off the tracks. But Dale Jr. feels Denny Hamlin still has two years left.

Denny Hamlin focuses on winning the last NASCAR Cup Series before he retire

He plans to win the last NASCAR Cup Series race this season, which he believes will be meaningful. While joking about his answers, Mike Davis, who was also in the room, said Denny would win his last race in 2037 and not this season.

If he is ready to call it a quits this season, then there is no doubt that he will be a perfect fit to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. His record and achievements are well documented and some are still fresh. Speaking of great and passionate drivers, you just can’t exclude his name from that list.

With three Daytona 500, three Southern 500, and one Coca-Cola 600, bringing the total to seven jewel wins, Hamlin deserves all the respect. At the moment, he is competing in his 17th full-time season and we hope to see him behind the wheel next season.

trace 🖤 @SkyTrace29 denny hamlin now has:



3 daytona 500 wins

3 southern 500 wins

1 coke 600 win

3 daytona 500 wins

3 southern 500 wins

1 coke 600 win

greatest to do it without a championship.

