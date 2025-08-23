“I’m gonna run my race the way I think it needs to be run”: Chase Elliott makes feelings clear as Alex Bowman’s playoff fate hangs in the balance

Chase Elliott shared his thoughts on the upcoming Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona and stated that he will run his race accordingly, for the best of his team. Elliott's statement comes as his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Alex Bowman's playoffs future hangs in the balance, who has yet to secure a berth into the knockout stage of the season.Chase Elliott has already qualified for the playoffs by winning the Atlanta Motor Speedway race earlier this season and is in sixth place in the playoff standings. While Kyle Larson and William Byron, Elliott's other two Hendrick Motorsports teammates qualified for the playoffs as well, it is not the same for Bowman.Bowman is currently sitting in 16th place in the playoff standings, behind Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing, who are the only two drivers in the Top 16 to not win a race. This means if any driver from 17th in the playoffs standings to 36th place wins the race, Bowman will be out of the knockout stage.However, if the 15 drivers above him win, Bowman will be safe, and will be through to the playoffs. As the final race of the regular season approaches at the Daytona International Speedway this weekend, all eyes will be on Bowman, the star HMS driver.Bowman's teammate, Chase Elliott, opened up about the upcoming race and stated that he will run his race accordingly and not think about other drivers. Speaking about this, here's what he told NASCAR journalist, Matt Weaver:&quot;It could potentially be the difference in you making it through a round or not. It certainly matters... but it's not gonna make me run my race any different... I'm gonna run my race the way I think it needs to be run to give ourselves the best chance to win.&quot;Alex Bowman is in 16th place in the playoff standings with +60 points, behind Tyler Reddick with +89 points. The driver in 17th, and below the cutline is Chris Buescher with -60 points. It means Buescher will need a victory at any cost to qualify for the playoffs.Chase Elliott's HMS teammate, Alex Bowman shared his thoughts ahead of Saturday's monumental raceAlex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports let his feelings be known ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the race that will decide his playoff fate. Speaking about the race to HendrickMotorsports.com this week, here's what the #48 driver said:Chase Elliott (9) leads driver Alex Bowman (48) during the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn“Super stressful, but all we can do is go try to win,” Bowman admitted. &quot;I just want to go try to run our race. I'm just driving the race car. There's really not a lot you can do, so, just go try to perform the best we can.&quot;Alex Bowman starts the race from second place, behind Ryan Blaney after lightning cancelled the qualifying session. It was set by metric, which proved to be an impetus for the #48 driver, before the monumental race. Chase Elliott starts from 30th place.