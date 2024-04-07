Bubba Wallace took a cheeky dig regarding race restarts at Martinsville possibly hinting at the controversial restart at Richmond earlier.

A 0.001-second gap separated Wallace from the pole position at Martinsville for the annual Cook Out 400-lap race. Regardless, starting on the front row will give him a positive chance of battling for his first victory this season. However, his focus is somewhere else after the controversies that arose in the race earlier.

Talking about the rolling race start and the possible restarts, Bubba Wallace mentioned that he won't "try anything" different and will act according to the rulebook, claiming to know "where the line is." He told Bob Pockrass:

"Now that's changed I don't know I mean I'm not gonna try anything. Somebody's gonna do it and they're gonna make an example Unfortunately, and that's gonna be the next topic for next week. So there's nothing I need to change because I know where the line is."

The "line" Wallace mentioned is the restart line from where the drivers are supposed to start racing during starts and/or restarts. If a driver starts pushing before racing the line, it is labeled as a 'jump start' and is considered an unfair advantage over the competitors. For this, the driver in question is usually penalized.

Since Bubba Wallace will start next to Kyle Larson (who will start in pole position), there is a chance that the two will go wheel to wheel during the starts and restarts, considering they maintain their positions. Hence, Wallace is trying to move towards a safe approach.

Bubba Wallace opens up on Denny Hamlin's controversial restart at Richmond

Denny Hamlin was in the limelight after winning the Toyota Owners at Richmond earlier. However, this wasn't the only reason he was all over social media.

During the final two laps of the race, Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace made contact and the race witnessed a late caution, giving the drivers at the top an opportunity to pit. Martin Truex Jr, who was leading the race, lost out to Denny Hamlin, who was in third place prior to the incident. Hamlin got into the lead on the final restart and won the race with ease.

Spectators claimed that he had jump-started the race and hence won. Speaking on his podcast, Hamlin explained that during the restart, he noticed Joey Logano who was slowly creeping up to him and hence he pushed out. While Hamlin was not penalized, he was criticized by fans all over social media.

Bubba Wallace, reacting to this, mentioned that Logano might have been trying something else than "creeping up" on Hamlin. He also claimed that he wouldn't be trying any such techniques.

"I think Denny said he was watching Logano get closer and closer and closer, right? Okay, well, what if he waited to the very end of his own look? I don't know how to slam on breaks. Go then right so I think it's just a timing yeah. I'm just gonna keep doing what I continue to do," Bubba Wallace told Pockrass.

