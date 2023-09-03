“I’m grateful and excited to be here”: Ryan Preece is roaring to go at Darlington after horrific Daytona crash 

NASCAR driver Ryan Preece mentioned that he was fine and was 'grateful' and 'excited' to be racing in Darlington after his horrific crash in Daytona.

The Stewart-Haas racing driver had one of the most horrifying crashes in recent memory when he spun almost a dozen times in the air after finally landing. Post the crash, Preece was immediately rushed to the hospital and was kept there for some time. Ahead of the Darlington race, he was given the all-clear to race in the next round of the series.

Speaking to the press for the first time since his crash, Ryan Preece said of his eyes:

"They aren't that bad. What I want you all to know is [that] racing in general — whether you’re racing a sprint car, modified, anything — is dangerous. There [are] consequences to everything. ... I’m fine. My vision is perfect. They don’t hurt. They look bad to you guys."

"But you are looking at a driver after some flips, they get this it's from spinning in the air, all of that, the blood. I'm not a doctor and a lot of other people aren't so. I went through all the tests, and I feel fine. If I didn’t feel fine I wouldn’t be in this car this weekend. Obviously, I’m grateful and excited to be here,”

Ryan Preece comments on his crash at Daytona

Ryan Preece stated that he was pushed by Eric Jones and later went into Chase Briscoe which led his car to go airborne and flip multiple times.

As per Fox Sports, Ryan Preece analyzed:

"Erik went to push me, give me a bump draft, and with these cars, I think I might have been checking up a little bit for the guy in front of me. It just hit me the wrong way and that just sent me into Chase. When I went across Chase’s front bumper and it turned us at that sideways angle — I don’t necessarily know how the air got under the car. … We run these cars really rigidly to get the most performance out of them that we can.

He also spoke about his return to Darlington and added:

"I have no concussion-like symptoms. If I had headaches or blurry vision or anything … that I felt [would] be endangering myself or anybody here racing, I wouldn’t be racing. I have a family at home that I have to be worried about as well."

It will be interesting to see how he fares in Darlington after returning so soon to the track after such a dangerous accident.