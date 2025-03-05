"I’m hoping that we get the needle moving": Tony Stewart makes feeling known ahead of new Dodge debut at Gatornationals

Tony Stewart hopes for a positive start as he heads into this year's Gatornationals, in his second year as an NHRA driver after replacing his wife Leah Pruett in 2024. He mentioned that this year's opening race will be less stressful as he is no longer a rookie.

Stewart, who races in his namesake team in the NHRA, debuted in the series last year after his wife announced pregnancy. He replaced her in the team and managed to win the Rookie of the Year award. He remained a strong driver throughout the season, debuting at the Gatornationals, however, he did not win that race.

Heading into the same race to kickstart the 2025 season, Stewart mentioned that he would not have to face the stress of being a rookie driver this time around.

"This year’s Gatornationals definitely takes some of the stress of being a rookie driver out of the equation," Stewart was quoted as saying by Dragzine.

He added that the team is currently working on the car's performance to start the season in the right direction.

"Right now, we are working on the performance of our car… I’m hoping that we get the needle moving in the right direction, and I’ll get this car into the winner’s circle," he added.

Tony Stewart thanked his wife as she coached him for the 2024 NHRA season

Leah Pruett was a prominent racer in the NHRA before she left the seat due to her pregnancy. Pruett coached her husband Stewart as he went in to replace her. He had a very strong year and was awarded the Rookie of the Year award for his impressive performances.

"It’s a big honor to win this award this season," Stewart was quoted as saying by NHRA. "There are some great drivers in the NHRA, and it’s one of the most diverse forms of motorsports I’ve been a part of. I’ve had a really good time working with the series this season to promote and continue to grow the sport."

He further thanked Matt Hagan, the other driver for his team, and his wife Pruett for assisting him throughout the season's run.

"It was an honor to be part of this group this year," he added. "The two main coaches I had were Matt Hagan and my wife, Leah. Thank you, Leah, for giving me this opportunity, and I want to thank everyone at NHRA. It’s been a blast this year."

Stewart races for his team in the Top Fuel category, while Matt Hagan pilots the Funny Car.

Stewart is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver and team owner. He won the Cup Series championship thrice. He was a co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing until the end of the 2024 season, after which the team ceased its operations.

