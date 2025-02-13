"I'm just not athletic whatsoever": Todd Gilliland reflects on trying out 'real sports' in interview with comedian Josh Mancuso

Todd Gilliland hails from a family of racers. His dad David Gilliland is a former NASCAR Cup Series contender who last raced in 2023. His grandfather Butch Gilliland races in the Cup and Truck Series back in the day and even won the 1997 NASCAR Winston West Series championship. Following in their footsteps, Todd Gilliland drives the No. 34 Mustang for Front Row Motorsports.

In a recent interview with award-winning actor and comedian Josh Mancuso, Gilliland revealed why he had chosen a career in NASCAR and not in any other form of competitive sports, which Mancuso referred to as “real sports”.

“I tried out your quote "real sports" and I'm just not athletic whatsoever,” Gilliland smiled.

A native of Statesville, North Carolina, Todd Gilliland is in his fourth year as a Cup Series driver. Last year, he finished 22nd in points, picking four top-10s. He led 130 of the 9,556 laps in 36 starts throughout the season.

Gilliland’s move to the No. 34 team was followed by Michael McDowell’s departure to Spire Motorsports at the end of the 2024 season. In 2025 and beyond, McDowell will pilot the No. 71 Chevy Camaro, formerly driven by fellow Cup Series contender, Zane Smith.

Gilliland’s first point-paying race of the season is this year’s annual Daytona 500, scheduled for Sunday, February 16. It will mark the 67th iteration of the crown jewel event that has been opening seasons since 1982. Fans can watch it live on FOX or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Todd Gilliland reflects on carrying on the family legacy with sponsor Love’s Travel Stops

Todd Gilliland will have the backing of Love’s Travel Stops this season. The company has been a partner of Gilliland’s father in the past. So working with them is like extending a family legacy for the 24-year-old speedster.

Gilliland said (via Toby Christie):

“I think that’s probably the coolest part to me about moving into the Front Row Love’s car. It’s a much more identifiable car I feel like, whether it’s the actual visual brightness of it on the racetrack and on myself too.”

“Just having the consistency, I think they’re on the car for half the season, and like I said it’s a recognizable car, and there’s a lot of support from the brand, and the higher-ups in the brand, so that’s what it takes to be successful,” Gilliland added.

Love’s Travel Stops will serve as the primary sponsor for Gilliland in 18 races throughout the season, starting with the Daytona 500. It will be his fourth Daytona 500 attempt, and first in the No. 34 machine. He will be joined by teammates Noah Gragson and former Truck Series champion Zane Smith.

