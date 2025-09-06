"I'm not there just to collect a check": Malcolm in the Middle fame Frankie Muniz gets candid about the highs and lows of NASCAR  

Hollywood actor turned NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz was recently featured in the Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis ahead of the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics. During the podcast, Muniz discussed the highs and lows of being a professional race car driver.

Ad

The 39-year-old NASCAR driver debuted in the Craftsman Truck Series last year with Reaume Brothers Racing and competed as a part-time driver for the team. In 2025, his sophomore year in the series, he landed a full-time seat but has been struggling since the inaugural race of the season.

Reflecting on that, Frankie Muniz opened up about the highs and lows. He cited the example of his Daytona run earlier in the season, where he finished among the top ten drivers, and claimed it to be his 'highest point' in his NASCAR career so far. He added:

Ad

Trending

"At Daytona this year, we finished in the top 10, which, finishing at Daytona, is like the top 10 in NASCAR is like a huge accomplishment. And it happened the first race at Daytona. Like, you know, it was like, I felt like I was on top of the world, right?" [57:05]

Muniz finished in P10 at the Daytona race, but since then, he has been struggling to land a good finish. He secured only two top-20 finishes, with a P14 at Michigan and another at Pocono Raceway, where he finished P19.

Ad

"But then if you look at a lot of the rest of my season, it's been mired by terrible, terrible luck...You know, things that you just can't control. And it's just there's been so much of that. And it's a giant punch in the gut every single time because you put in so much effort, because you're there preparing, because you want it. You know what I mean? I'm not there just to collect a check, right? I race because I want to beat everybody," the Truck Series driver highlighted.

Ad

Ad

Despite the lows of professional racing, Frankie Muniz is set to compete in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics scheduled on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Bristol Motor Speedway. The 200-lap main event will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz discussed the difference between NASCAR and Hollywood

Before beginning his NASCAR career, Frankie Muniz was an actor in Hollywood. During his acting stint, he worked in well-recognized movies, including My Dog Skip, Agent Cody Banks, and Big Fat Liar. Additionally, he was also part of the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated series, Malcolm in the Middle.

Ad

However, Muniz switched careers and stepped into NASCAR to pursue his passion for racing. Reflecting on the same, the Reaume Brothers Racing driver pointed out the differences between stock car racing and acting in Hollywood. During an episode of the Dale Dr. Download podcast, Muniz stated:

“The one amazing thing about [NASCAR] that I love, compared to being an actor, is it's not subjective. I can think I did a great job in the movie and think I did a good job acting, and people see that, and they were like, 'Meh, it was okay.' [In NASCAR], if you're good and you belong, you're at the top of the leaderboard. At least you can see where you stand. I love that."

Frankie Muniz currently ranks 24th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series points table with 207 points. He secured one top-ten finish at Daytona International Speedway in 18 starts this season. Additionally, he led one lap with an average finish of 25.5 this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.