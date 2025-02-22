"I'm just going to buy a boat tomorrow": William Byron shares comical take on how he'll spend Daytona win money

William Byron secured a historic victory in his NASCAR career with a thrilling finish in the Daytona 500 on Sunday. The Hendrick Motorsports driver shared his thoughts on how he plans to spend his prize money after his big win in Florida.

Ad

North Carolina native William Byron drives the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Over seven seasons, he has earned 26 wins across NASCAR’s top divisions, including 13 in the Cup Series. His achievements include the 2017 Xfinity Series championship and the 2016 Truck Series regular-season title, and most recently being crowned a two-time Daytona 500 winner.

While walking the streets of New York, William Byron was approached by social media personality Suleyman Dolaev for a quick interview. After a brief introduction, the Hendrick Motorsports driver mentioned his Daytona 500 victory, prompting Dolaev to ask how much prize money he earned from the win.

Ad

Trending

"So the purse like all in, was $33 Million for that race, and i get a percentage of that" he reposnded

William Byron was then asked how he would spend the prize money, to which he jokingly responded, saying:

"I think I'm just going to buy a boat tomorrow. No, I'm Kidding. I'm going to invest it all"

Furthermore, Byron shed light on what the best part of being a NASCAR driver is for him.

Ad

"The speed man. I love speed. I love to compete, and i feel like the combination of going fast and competing with your team is really fun"

Ad

William Byron’s Daytona 500 victory was more than just a personal milestone — it made him the youngest driver to earn multiple wins in the crown jewel race.

The win also marked Hendrick Motorsports’ 10th Daytona 500 victory, the most of any team in NASCAR. In the process, Byron broke Jeff Gordon’s record as the youngest driver to achieve this feat, doing so in the same #24 HMS Chevrolet the four-time champion once drove.

Ad

William Byron breaks down final lap of second Daytona 500 win: "It was good timing for sure"

William Byron's stroke of luck in the Daytona 500 turned out to be a career-defining moment for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

Byron was running in the top-10 when a multi-car wreck ensued, taking out race leaders Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric. Making the most of the situation, the HMS star carefully navigated through the wreckage and eventually drove down victory lane in the Great American Race.

Ad

In an interview with Bob Pockrass, Byron reflected on his last lap on Sunday night, with 'good timing' on his side.

"It was pretty awesome, obviously, I made the move to go to the third lane and just expecting to get a run off of (turn) four. Then to see the crash and be right up against the wall and get through, it was good timing for sure," the #24 driver said.

Ad

"Honestly, if I think I checked up, I think Reddick would have got to me and probably passed me. So the fact that we had forward momentum going, it was like the perfect scenario, we're almost clearing the wreck as it was happening; that was pretty awesome," he added

Expand Tweet

The next stop for the Cup Series is Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Ambetter Health 400 Catch the race live on FOX at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"