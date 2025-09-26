"I'm just stupid": Sam Hunt recalls putting aside a finance career to live in a van and build his NASCAR team

Sam Hunt left a finance career and lived in a van during the first six months to build his NASCAR team. Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) currently fields two entries in the Xfinity Series, the No. 26 and the No. 24 Toyota GR Supras.
In a recent interview with The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi, Hunt talked about his risky decision to leave a stable career for ownership in NASCAR. He also recalled how he parked the van at a race shop and showered at a nearby gym during the early months. He sometimes also rented a cheap motel room after strong weekends and had to later sell the van to pay for a pit crew.
"Well, I'm just stupid," Sam Hunt told NY Times.
Hunt graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in finance. He had competed in the ARCA Menards Series East in the 2010s, where he managed three top 10 finishes over seven years. But he decided to relocate to Mooresville, NC, eight years ago from Virginia and formed Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) during the drive.
Hunt entered his team for its Xfinity Series debut at Homestead in 2019. The next year, SHR ran nine races and the team stepped up to full-time in 2021. Hunt now employs 23 full-time staff.
"We shouldn't have ever become a team at this caliber" - Sam Hunt
During the same NY Times interview, Hunt reflected on the stress of managing the team but said that responsibility is outweighed by the reward of knowing he's supporting his team's livelihoods.
"It's stressful having the weight of that on you, but it's also the most rewarding thing in the world knowing you're not only taking care of people but their families. That is like ultimate fulfillment for me," Sam Hunt said.
The 32-year-old added that he was driven by personal ambition but now wants to win for his team's shared dream.
"Now, I want it equally as bad, but I want it for different reasons. I think about these people being in victory lane every day because I think it'd be the coolest thing in the world. We shouldn't have ever become a team at this caliber; like we're just doing things that I never thought in my wildest imagination would be possible," he added.
Sam Hunt Racing signed rookie Dean Thompson full-time for the No. 26 car this season. Thompson has scored six top-10 finishes so far, including a fifth-place at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.
SHR's No. 24 Toyota lineup has included various drivers this year, including Corey Heim, Ryan Truex and Christopher Bell.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.